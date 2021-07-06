SILVER SPRING, Md., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, TV One and CLEO TV announced that Charnelle Anderson has joined the company as SVP of Marketing & Creatives Services to oversee the strategic development and implementation of all marketing initiatives. With over two decades of industry experience, Anderson will play a critical role in driving brand awareness and creating cohesive marketing programs that amplify both network's content offerings across digital, linear and non-linear television platforms.
"I'm thrilled to join TV One and CLEO TV to continue growing both network's brands and to bring innovative marketing strategies that amplify Black storytelling, culture and representation," said Anderson. "I look forward to partnering with teams across the organization to deliver quality work that matters."
Prior to joining TV One and CLEO TV, Anderson formerly served as the Head of Marketing, Branding Communications, and Business Partnerships of dfree® Global Foundation Inc., a grassroots nonprofit wealth-building initiative headquartered in Somerset, NJ. With over 25 years of experience building successful consumer-facing strategies, Anderson has served in executive roles at networks such as A+E Networks and Lifetime Network, just to name a few.
