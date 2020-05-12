STATE COLLEGE, Pa., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty Over Ten, an industry-leading SaaS company, today announced a new integration with Wealthbox, a modern provider of client relationship management (CRM) solutions for financial advisors. This new integration is a contact sync between Wealthbox and Lead Pilot, where advisors can sync contacts from Wealthbox to Lead Pilot daily to automate their inbound marketing efforts.
Unveiled at the T3 Advisor Conference in February, Lead Pilot is the first inbound marketing solution for financial advisors designed to drive qualified prospects through hyper-personalized content marketing. With Lead Pilot, advisors are able to launch robust, multi-touchpoint content campaigns from a streamlined, easy-to-use dashboard. Wealthbox is a web-and-mobile CRM application for financial professionals.
"Data integrations like this with Wealthbox are truly the key to productivity for advisors," said Ryan Russell, co-founder of Twenty Over Ten. "We are incredibly excited to add another leading tech tool to the Lead Pilot arsenal to enhance our users' experience and streamline their marketing efforts for efficiency."
Through this new integration, advisors can sync their clients and prospects in Wealthbox to Lead Pilot with a single click. Once connected, data along with traditional contact information is automatically synced from Wealthbox to Lead Pilot, eliminating the need to manually import and export contacts between the two systems.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Twenty Over Ten," said Ernie Lacroix, Director of Partnerships for Wealthbox. "Our modern CRM software paired with an intuitive inbound marketing platform will empower advisors to nurture leads and close more deals faster."
This new integration with Wealthbox represents the latest in a long list of integrations for Lead Pilot, including Riskalyze and Redtail.
To introduce this new offering to the advisor community, Twenty Over Ten and Wealthbox will be hosting a joint webinar to help educate and train advisors on how to best leverage the integration on Thursday, May 14th, 2020, at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. Those interested in attending can register for free by visiting https://leadpilot.io/webinars/how-to-use-lead-pilot-wealthbox-crm-to-boost-productivity-and-lead-gen/93386877834.
ABOUT TWENTY OVER TEN:
Twenty Over Ten is a leading SaaS company whose mission is to help professionals in regulated industries redefine their marketing efforts. Twenty Over Ten offers a family of agile marketing products, Lead Pilot, Website Engine and Providence, all which give companies the marketing tools they need to scale. The company is headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, please visit twentyoverten.com.
ABOUT WEALTHBOX
Wealthbox is a web-and-mobile CRM application for financial advisors. Integrated with leading broker-dealers and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design that results in powerful productivity yet with a simple user-experience for RIA firms of all sizes. Wealthbox CRM is designed, developed and operated by Starburst Labs, Inc., based in Providence and New York City.
