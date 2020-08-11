PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) (the "Company" or "Twin River") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights

  • June Adjusted EBITDA was positive in all segments, with the exception of Rhode Island, where June represented a pre-opening period
  • Strong demand and significant margin improvement at properties authorized to operate with closer-to-normal capacity and amenities
  • Strong balance sheet positions the Company to pursue strategic growth opportunities

George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer, said "We were thrilled to have welcomed back our valued team members and loyal customers at all of our properties to safe and secure environments that meet or exceed CDC safety guidelines. Since reopening, where we have been permitted to operate under fewer capacity restrictions with more amenities, we are seeing strong demand. On a comparable basis, Hard Rock Biloxi and Dover Downs achieved strong Adjusted EBITDA performance and significant margin improvement while complying with state-regulated reductions in gaming capacity. These positive margin trends are continuing into July, giving us confidence that we can sustain a level of the increased operational efficiencies."

Papanier continued, "I am also excited to welcome our newest properties in Kansas City, Missouri and Vicksburg, Mississippi which we have rebranded Casino KC and Casino Vicksburg, respectively. Both of these properties experienced robust demand and have generated strong positive cash flow following their reopening and our subsequent acquisition. The Casino KC and Casino Vicksburg properties are a great fit for our portfolio and significantly expand our geographic footprint with assets in attractive markets. We see a lot to build on and look forward to working with the local teams to realize the strategic benefits of this transaction."

Second Quarter 2020 Results


($ in thousands, except for percentages)


Two Months Ended


Month Ended


Three Months Ended


May 31,
2020


May 31,
2019


Change


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2019


Change


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2019


Change

Revenue

$

6,551



$

96,714



(93.2)

%


$

22,373



$

46,504



(51.9)

%


$

28,924



$

143,218



(79.8)

%

Operating (loss) income

(23,701)



24,029



(198.6)

%


2,738



9,817



(72.1)

%


(20,963)



33,846



(161.9)

%

Net (loss) income

(21,392)



11,862



(280.3)

%


(2,163)



5,318



(140.7)

%


(23,555)



17,180



(237.1)

%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(14,813)



33,752



(143.9)

%


4,090



13,705



(70.2)

%


(10,723)



47,457



(122.6)

%

(1) Refer to tables in this press release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

As reflected above, results for the second quarter of 2020 were significantly impacted by the mandated shut-down of operations in mid-March as a result of COVID-19. Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 79.8% to $28.9 million from $143.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $23.6 million, a decrease of $40.7 million, or 237.1%, from net income of $17.2 million in the second quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was negative $10.7 million, a decrease of $58.2 million, or 122.6%, from positive Adjusted EBITDA of $47.5 million in the second quarter 2019.

Reopening Update

During the period from March 14th through March 16th, all nine of the Company's casino properties nationwide (including Casino KC and Casino Vicksburg, which the Company acquired on July 1, 2020) were closed under state and local orders aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.  Operations at these properties resumed on the following dates:

May 21: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi and Casino Vicksburg
June 1: Dover Downs Casino Hotel and Casino KC
June 8: Twin River Casino Hotel and Tiverton Casino Hotel (both initially by invitation only)
June 17: Black Hawk Casinos (Mardi Gras, Golden Gates and Golden Gulch)

The following comparisons reflect operating trends for the month of June, as compared to the corresponding period of the prior year. Once opened, all properties operated under varying degrees of reduced capacity in compliance with local and state restrictions.

In segments where the Company was able to operate at closer to normal capacity and with more amenities available for most of June, notably Biloxi and Delaware, it experienced strong demand and significantly improved margins compared to June 2019. In Biloxi, overall revenue was up 2% from June 2019, while Adjusted EBITDA almost doubled from $2.9 million in June 2019 to $5.7 million in June 2020, representing an increase in Adjusted EBITDA margins of over 2,400 basis points. Meanwhile, at Dover Downs, overall revenues for June 2020 were down 31.6% while Adjusted EBITDA for the month was relatively flat year-over-year at $2.1 million, resulting in an increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 1,150 basis points.

In Rhode Island, June 2020 primarily represented a pre-opening period during which both of the Company's properties were open on an invitation only, very limited capacity basis, in accordance with local restrictions. The result was a decrease in June revenue year-over-year that was down meaningfully, however improved margin performance mitigated the full impact of the revenue decline on the Adjusted EBITDA loss recognized for the month.   

Since opening to the general public on June 30th, albeit with continued capacity restrictions and limited amenities, the Company has seen revenue in Rhode Island begin to rebound. July revenue figures for the segment are expected to be up approximately 240% sequentially from June 2020 on a preliminary basis, and are approximately 60% of the revenue experienced in the same period in 2019. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was positive in July.

While the Company continued to operate at reduced capacity at all its properties in July, the two new facilities acquired on July 1st are contributing positively and though preliminary results, on a combined basis, reflect an overall decrease in revenues year over year for the month in the range of approximately 7% to 10%, year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA is up for the month.

Other Financial Information

Interest expense, net of interest income, for the second quarter of 2020 increased $5.9 million to $15.1 million compared to the second quarter last year. This increase was a result of timing and debt obligations outstanding in each respective period. The prior year only included a partial quarter of interest related to the credit facility and $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes entered into on May 10, 2019, as compared to the current year which also included interest on the $250 million revolver which was fully drawn on March 16, 2020 and then subsequently repaid when the Company increased its term loan by $275 million on May 11, 2020.

Twin River recorded a tax benefit of $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to tax expense of $6.1 million in the prior comparable year period. The change year-over-year was driven by the reduction in pre-tax book income due to the mandated shut-down of our operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for various periods between mid-March of 2020 and June 17, 2020, when our last remaining closed facility was permitted to re-open.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash on hand of $331.1 million and an unfunded $250 million revolver, for a total liquidity of over $580 million. On a proforma basis for the approximately $230 million the Company paid to acquire Casino KC and Casino Vicksburg on July 1, 2020, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $350 million, including the unfunded revolver. Outstanding indebtedness at the end of the second quarter of 2020, before the impact of $18.1 million of unamortized deferred financing fees and $10.0 million of unamortized original issue discount, totaled $972.0 million, inclusive of the $275 million of new debt added with the term loan.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the financial information presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, the Company has included in this earnings release non-GAAP financial measures for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, gross gaming revenue and adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items described below. The Company believes these measures represent important measures of financial performance that provide useful information that is helpful in understanding the Company's ongoing operating results. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables appearing below.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings, or loss, for the Company, or where noted the Company's reporting segments, before, in each case, interest expense, net of interest income, (benefit) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, acquisition, integration and restructuring expense, goodwill and asset impairment, share-based compensation, professional and advisory fees associated with capital return program, CARES Act credit, credit agreement amendment expenses, gain on insurance recoveries, and certain other gains or losses as well as, when presented for the Company's reporting segments, an adjustment related to the allocation of corporate cost among segments. Adjusted EBITDA margin is measured as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

"Gross gaming revenue" represents total gaming revenue adjusted for the State of Rhode Island's and the State of Delaware's shares of net terminal income, table games revenue and other gaming revenue, and is being presented by the Company to reflect the unique structure of the Company's operations in those states where the state's share of the Company's revenues is retained at the gross revenue level rather than through taxes. Management believes that the presentation of gaming revenue on a gross basis allows for comparisons to gross gaming win data provided throughout the gaming industry.

"Adjusted EPS" represents net income, or loss, per diluted share before acquisition, integration and restructuring expense, credit agreement amendment expenses, professional and advisory fees associated with capitalization programs, CARES Act credit, gain on insurance recoveries, goodwill and asset impairment charge, and certain other gains or losses.

Management has historically used Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS when evaluating operating performance because the Company believes that the inclusion or exclusion of certain recurring and non-recurring items is necessary to provide a full understanding of the Company's core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period performance. Management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a measure that is widely used for evaluating operating performance of companies in our industry and a principal basis for valuing resort and gaming companies like the Company. Management of the Company believes that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods presented or they may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Neither Adjusted EBITDA nor Adjusted EPS should be construed as an alternative to GAAP net income or GAAP diluted EPS, respectively, as an indicator of the Company's performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS as used by the Company may not be defined in the same manner as other companies in the Company's industry, and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies.   

About Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. owns and manages nine casinos, two in Rhode Island, two in Mississippi, one in Delaware, one in Missouri and three casinos as well as a horse racetrack that has 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (formerly Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg) (Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Casino KC (formerly Isle of Capri Casino) (Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). The Company's casinos range in size from 603 slots and 8 electronic table games to properties with over 4,100 slots, approximately 125 table games, and 48 stadium gaming positions, along with hotel and resort amenities. The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TRWH."

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, including future financial and operating results and the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, legal, economic and regulatory conditions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are sometimes identified by words like "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty regarding its extent, duration and impact, the resulting closure of Twin Rivers' properties (all of which have re-opened at some limited level of capacity) and the risk that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may require Twin River's properties to close again for an indeterminable period of time; (2) the time it will take Twin River to return its facilities to full capacity and the restrictions applicable to its facilities until then; (3) the costs to comply with any mandated health requirements associated with the virus; (4) customer responses as Twin River's facilities continue to operate under various restrictions including the time it takes customers to return to the facilities and the frequency with which they visit Twin River's facilities; (5) the economic uncertainty and challenges in the economy resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the resulting reduced levels of discretionary consumer spending; (6) challenges Twin River may face in bringing employees back to work upon re-opening of its facilities; (7) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the recently completed acquisitions; (8) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of Twin River, including the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions; (9) Twin River's ability to implement its business strategy; (10) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (11)  the effects of competition that exists in the gaming industry; (12) the actions taken to reduce costs and losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could negatively impact guest loyalty and our ability to attract and retain employees; (13) risks associated with increased leverage from Twin River's recently completed and proposed acquisitions; (14) the inability or unwillingness of the lenders under our revolving credit facility to fund requests that we may make to borrow amounts under the facility; (15) increased borrowing costs associated with higher levels of borrowing and (16) other risk factors as detailed under Part I. Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 13, 2020 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Twin River does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

 

 TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)



June 30,
2020


December 31,
2019

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

331,083



$

182,581


Restricted cash

1,647



2,921


Accounts receivable, net

11,917



23,190


Inventory

8,994



7,900


Prepaid expenses and other assets

40,265



28,439


Total current assets

393,906



245,031


Property and equipment, net

540,797



510,436


Right of use assets, net

16,823



17,225


Goodwill, net

133,082



133,082


Intangible assets, net

109,862



110,373


Other assets

5,491



5,740


Total assets

$

1,199,961



$

1,021,887


Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Current portion of long-term debt

$

5,750



$

3,000


Current portion of lease obligations

1,046



1,014


Accounts payable

8,035



14,921


Accrued liabilities

63,843



70,849


Total current liabilities

78,674



89,784


Lease obligations, net of current portion

15,781



16,214


Pension benefit obligations

8,317



8,688


Deferred tax liability

10,569



13,790


Long-term debt, net of current portion

938,140



680,601


Other long-term liabilities

921



1,399


Total liabilities

1,052,402



810,476


Commitments and contingencies




Shareholders' equity:




Common stock, par value $0.01; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 30,456,493 and
41,193,018 shares issued as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively;
30,456,493 and 32,113,328 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31,
2019, respectively.

304



412


Additional paid-in-capital

141,297



185,544


Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 9,079,690 shares as of June 30, 2020 and December 31,
2019, respectively.



(223,075)


Retained earnings

7,846



250,418


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,888)



(1,888)


Total shareholders' equity

147,559



211,411


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,199,961



$

1,021,887


 

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenue:








Gaming

$

23,767



$

100,234



$

99,603



$

191,102


Racing

176



3,783



3,133



6,723


Hotel

2,115



11,390



9,761



17,695


Food and beverage

1,670



18,801



16,986



32,312


Other

1,196



9,010



8,589



16,017


Total revenue

28,924



143,218



138,072



263,849










Operating costs and expenses:








Gaming

9,871



26,078



33,084



47,154


Racing

789



2,833



3,196



5,024


Hotel

1,152



4,183



4,444



6,897


Food and beverage

2,659



15,634



15,935



26,741


Retail, entertainment and other

123



2,125



2,053



3,451


Advertising, general and administrative

23,989



48,047



73,598



86,310


Goodwill and asset impairment (adjustment)

(154)





8,554




Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense

2,458



2,239



4,244



9,117


Gain on insurance recoveries

(143)





(1,026)




Depreciation and amortization

9,143



8,233



18,122



15,002


Total operating costs and expenses

49,887



109,372



162,204



199,696


(Loss) income from operations

(20,963)



33,846



(24,132)



64,153










Other income (expense):








Interest income

112



754



255



767


Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(15,222)



(9,966)



(26,738)



(17,017)


Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt



(1,491)





(1,491)


Other, net



182





182


Total other expense, net

(15,110)



(10,521)



(26,483)



(17,559)










(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(36,073)



23,325



(50,615)



46,594


(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(12,518)



6,145



(18,182)



11,818


Net (loss) income

$

(23,555)



$

17,180



$

(32,433)



$

34,776










Net (loss) income per share, basic

$

(0.77)



$

0.42



$

(1.05)



$

0.88


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

30,452



41,137



31,011



39,701










Net (loss) income per share, diluted

$

(0.77)



$

0.42



$

(1.04)



$

0.87


Weighted average common shares outstanding,
diluted

30,549



41,261



31,104



39,822



 

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

(In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,


2020


2019

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net (loss) income

$

(32,433)



$

34,776


Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:




Depreciation of property and equipment

14,951



12,113


Amortization of intangible assets

3,171



2,889


Amortization of operating lease right of use assets

517



722


Share-based compensation - equity awards

7,669



1,779


Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts on debt

1,974



1,428


Loss on debt extinguishment and modification of debt



1,491


Bad debt expense

813



58


Net pension and other postretirement benefit income



(39)


Deferred income taxes

(3,221)




Gain on disposal of property and equipment



(8)


Goodwill and asset impairment

8,554




Changes in operating assets and liabilities:




  Accounts receivable

10,402



708


  Inventory

(955)



122


  Prepaid expenses and other assets

(10,978)



(944)


  Accounts payable

(7,389)



(300)


  Accrued liabilities

(9,456)



1,871


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(16,381)



56,666


Cash flows from investing activities:




  Acquisition of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., net of cash acquired



(9,606)


  Acquisition of Black Hawk Casinos, net of cash acquired

(50,451)




  Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



7


  Capital expenditures, excluding Tiverton Casino Hotel and new hotel at Twin River Casino

(5,448)



(13,114)


  Capital expenditures - Tiverton Casino Hotel



(1,824)


  Capital expenditures - new hotel at Twin River Casino



(3,741)


  Payments associated with licenses



(942)


Net cash used in investing activities

(55,899)



(29,220)


Cash flows from financing activities:




  Revolver borrowings

250,000



25,000


  Revolver repayments

(250,000)



(80,000)


  Term loan proceeds, net of fees of $13,820 and $10,655, respectively

261,180



289,345


  Term loan repayments

(1,500)



(342,439)


  Senior note proceeds, net of fees of $0 and $6,130, respectively



393,870


  Payment of financing fees

(1,117)



(3,358)


  Share repurchases

(33,292)



(409)


  Payment of shareholder dividends

(3,199)




  Share redemption for tax withholdings - restricted stock

(2,564)




Net cash provided by financing activities

219,508



282,009






Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

147,228



309,455


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

185,502



81,431


Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

332,730



$

390,886






Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest

$

23,402



$

10,960


Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

(165)



8,794


 

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.


Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except percentages)

2020


2019


2020


2019

Revenue

$

28,924



$

143,218



$

138,072



$

263,849










Net (loss) income

$

(23,555)



$

17,180



$

(32,433)



$

34,776


Interest expense, net of interest income

15,110



9,212



26,483



16,250


(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(12,518)



6,145



(18,182)



11,818


Depreciation and amortization

9,143



8,233



18,122



15,002


Non-operating income



(182)





(182)


Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense

2,458



2,239



4,244



9,117


Goodwill and asset impairment (adjustment)

(154)





8,554




Share-based compensation

2,127



1,628



7,669



1,779


Professional and advisory fees associated with
capital return program

(1)



1,703



(17)



1,703


CARES Act credit (1)

(2,885)





(2,885)




Credit Agreement amendment expenses (2)

152



1,294



391



1,629


Gain on insurance recoveries (3)

(143)





(1,026)




Other (4)

(457)



5



418



(552)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

(10,723)



$

47,457



$

11,338



$

91,340










Net income margin

(81.44)

%


12.00

%


(23.49)

%


13.18

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

(37.07)

%


33.14

%


8.21

%


34.62

%

__________________________________

(1)

Amount represents the Employee Retention Credit under the CARES Act which provides the Company with a refundable tax credit of 50% of up to $10,000 in wages paid by an eligible employer whose business has been financially impacted by COVID-19.

(2)

Credit Agreement amendment expenses include costs associated with amendments made to the Company's Credit Agreement.

(3)

Gain related to insurance recovery proceeds received for a damaged roof at the Company's Arapahoe Park racetrack.

(4)

Other includes the following non-recurring items for the applicable periods (i) expenses incurred associated with the Rhode Island State Police investigation into a tenant in the Lincoln property and a former employee of the Company, (ii) a pension audit payment representing an adjustment to a charge for out-of-period unpaid contributions, inclusive of estimated interest and penalties, to one of the Company's multi-employer pension plans, (iii) expenses incurred associated with the campaign attempting to create an open bid process for the Rhode Island Lottery Contract, (iv) non-routine legal expenses incurred in connection with certain litigation matters (net of insurance reimbursements), and (v) costs incurred in connection with the implementation of a new human resources information system.

 

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.


Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Month (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Two Months Ended


Month Ended


May 31, 2020


May 31, 2019


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019

Revenue

$

6,551



$

96,714



$

22,373



$

46,504










Net (loss) income

$

(21,392)



$

11,862



$

(2,163)



$

5,318


Interest expense, net of interest income

9,545



7,177



5,565



2,035


(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(11,854)



4,096



(664)



2,049


Depreciation and amortization

6,108



5,502



3,035



2,731


Non-operating income



(143)





(39)


Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense

1,955



989



503



1,250


Goodwill and asset impairment (adjustment)





(154)




Share-based compensation

1,284



1,404



843



224


Professional and advisory fees associated with capital
return program

(1)



283





1,420


CARES Act credit (1)





(2,885)




Credit Agreement amendment expenses (1)

107



2,329



45



(1,035)


Gain on insurance recoveries (1)

(68)





(75)




Other (1)

(497)



253



40



(248)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

(14,813)



$

33,752



$

4,090



$

13,705


_______________________________

(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Segment for

June 2020 Compared to June 2019 (unaudited)

(in thousands)



Month Ended


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019

Rhode Island

$

(1,962)



$

12,070


Delaware

2,095



2,112


Biloxi

5,719



2,869


Other

(1,762)



(3,346)


Total

$

4,090



$

13,705


 

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.


Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Rhode
Island


Delaware


Biloxi


Other


Total

Revenue

$

3,954



$

6,464



$

17,136



$

1,370



$

28,924












Net (loss) income

$

(10,031)



$

(2,357)



$

1,658



$

(12,825)



$

(23,555)


Interest expense, net of interest income

(20)



36



(5)



15,099



15,110


(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(3,548)



(891)



464



(8,543)



(12,518)


Depreciation and amortization

4,751



1,464



2,238



690



9,143


Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense







2,458



2,458


Goodwill and asset impairment (adjustment)







(154)



(154)


Share-based compensation







2,127



2,127


Professional and advisory fees associated with capital return
program







(1)



(1)


CARES Act credit (1)

(1,469)



(580)



(486)



(350)



(2,885)


Credit Agreement amendment expenses (1)







152



152


Gain on insurance recoveries (1)







(143)



(143)


Other (1)







(457)



(457)


Allocation of corporate costs

1,426



880



1,711



(4,017)




Adjusted EBITDA

$

(8,891)



$

(1,448)



$

5,580



$

(5,964)



$

(10,723)


_______________________________

(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Rhode
Island


Delaware


Biloxi


Other


Total

Revenue

$

82,856



$

25,751



$

32,118



$

2,493



$

143,218












Net income

$

21,549



$

1,332



$

4,470



$

(10,171)



$

17,180


Interest expense, net of interest income

955



59



(8)



8,206



9,212


Provision for income taxes

8,009



512



1,192



(3,568)



6,145


Depreciation and amortization

4,546



1,284



2,359



44



8,233


Non-operating income



(38)





(144)



(182)


Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense



922





1,317



2,239


Share-based compensation







1,628



1,628


Professional and advisory fees associated with capital return
program







1,703



1,703


Credit Agreement amendment expenses (1)

1,038







256



1,294


Other (1)

(519)





275



249



5


Allocation of corporate costs

2,570



1,112



1,005



(4,687)




Adjusted EBITDA

$

38,148



$

5,183



$

9,293



$

(5,167)



$

47,457


_______________________________

(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.


Revenue and Reconciliation of Net Income to

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (unaudited)

(in thousands)


Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Rhode
Island


Delaware


Biloxi


Other


Total

Revenue

$

60,233



$

27,550



$

42,618



$

7,671



$

138,072












Net (loss) income

(1,948)



(2,152)



3,066



(31,399)



(32,433)


Interest expense, net of interest income

(56)



77



(13)



26,475



26,483


(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(590)



(813)



842



(17,621)



(18,182)


Depreciation and amortization

9,533



2,918



4,501



1,170



18,122


Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense



20





4,224



4,244


Goodwill and asset impairment







8,554



8,554


Share-based compensation







7,669



7,669


Professional and advisory fees associated with capital
return program







(17)



(17)


CARES Act credit (1)

(1,469)



(580)



(486)



(350)



(2,885)


Credit Agreement amendment expenses (1)







391



391


Gain on insurance recoveries(1)







(1,026)



(1,026)


Other (1)







418



418


Allocation of corporate costs

4,180



1,912



2,958



(9,050)




Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,650



$

1,382



$

10,868



$

(10,562)



$

11,338


_______________________________

(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Rhode
Island


Delaware


Biloxi


Other


Total

Revenue

$

168,980



$

27,275



$

63,149



$

4,445



$

263,849












Net income

$

42,775



$

1,332



$

8,748



$

(18,079)



$

34,776


Interest expense, net of interest income

3,266



59



(12)



12,937



16,250


Provision for income taxes

15,792



512



2,333



(6,819)



11,818


Depreciation and amortization

8,962



1,284



4,666



90



15,002


Non-operating income



(38)





(144)



(182)


Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense



922





8,195



9,117


Share-based compensation







1,779



1,779


Professional and advisory fees associated with capital
return program







1,703



1,703


Credit Agreement amendment expenses (1)

1,038







591



1,629


Other (1)

(519)





275



(308)



(552)


Allocation of corporate costs

6,219



1,112



2,320



(9,651)




Adjusted EBITDA

$

77,533



$

5,183



$

18,330



$

(9,706)



$

91,340


_______________________________

(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

TWIN RIVER WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC.


Calculation of Gross Gaming Revenue (unaudited)



Three Months Ended
June 30,




Six Months Ended
June 30,



(in thousands, except percentages)

2020


2019


Change


2020


2019


Change

Gaming revenue

$

23,767



$

100,234



(76.3)

%


$

99,603



$

191,102



(47.9)

%

Adjustment for State of RI's share of net
terminal income, table games revenue and
other gaming revenue (1)

8,652



106,836





90,636



209,492




Adjustment for State of DE's share of net
terminal income, table games revenue and
other gaming revenue at Dover Downs (1)

6,084



20,964





23,922



22,483




Gross gaming revenue

$

38,503



$

228,034



(83.1)

%


$

214,161



$

423,077



(49.4)

%

_______________________________

(1)

Adjustment made to show gaming revenue on a gross basis consistent with gross gaming win data provided throughout the gaming industry.

 

Reconciliation of Net Income Per Diluted Share to

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (unaudited)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2020


2019


2020


2019

Net (loss) income per diluted share

$

(0.77)



$

0.42



$

(1.04)



$

0.87


Acquisition, integration and restructuring expense

0.08



0.05



0.14



0.23


Goodwill and asset impairment (adjustment)

(0.01)





0.28




Credit Agreement amendment expenses (1)



0.03



0.01



0.04


Professional and advisory fees associated with capital return program



0.04





0.04


CARES Act credit (1)

(0.09)





(0.09)




Gain on insurance recoveries (1)





(0.03)




Other (1)

(0.01)





0.01



(0.01)


Tax effect of adjustments

0.01



(0.03)



(0.11)



(0.08)


Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share

$

(0.79)



$

0.51



$

(0.84)



$

1.10


_______________________________

Note: Amounts in table may not subtotal due to rounding.

(1)

See descriptions of adjustments in the "Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited)" table above.

 

