NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), the Outcome Relations Agency™, today announced that it has partnered with TWO NIL as public relations agency of record.
TWO NIL is an award-winning omnichannel growth consultancy firm that works with leading global brands to support their media and marketing campaigns via strategy development, audience engagement, and analytics and optimization. TWO NIL's clients include 23andMe, Blue Apron, RxSense, Bombas, Groupon, and many other leading brands across e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, gaming, entertainment and media categories.
"We felt great synergies with N6A and with their service model, which challenges the legacy public relations category by bringing accountability and alignment with business outcomes," said Mark Zamuner, CEO of TWO NIL. "We are very much at home with this model, as TWO NIL is disruptive in our own right when it comes to bringing a level of innovation and transformation to the direct-to-consumer and omnichannel growth discipline for leading brands across the world."
N6A will implement and execute on multiple outcome-based public relations campaigns to support TWO NIL on their desired business outcomes, including competitive awareness, revenue and recruiting outcomes. N6A's Outcome Relations™ model combines earned media, amplification and KPI alignment to support the specific business outcomes of CMOs, CEOs and brand marketers.
"For the past decade, TWO NIL has solidified itself as the leading omnichannel growth consultancy, with a track record of cultivating brands into multi-billion-dollar companies with a global footprint," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "We look forward to supporting TWO NIL as it embarks on its next stage of growth and are committed to building even greater awareness of the company's innovative marketing consulting services that have proven to effectively scale direct-to-consumer brands."
N6A will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from the engagement to United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, which provides financial support to communities across the world struggling to cope with COVID-19.
ABOUT TWO NIL:
Founded in 2011, TWO NIL is a leading independent growth consultancy focused on servicing direct to consumer brands with strategy, advanced analytics and media activation. TWO NIL provides clients with unbundled solutions across their acquisition marketing needs, from growth strategy to execution, media activation, optimization and forecasting.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, TWO NIL is a trusted guide to corporations across the nation, including 23andMe, Bombas, Dollar Shave Club, Experian, Glassdoor, Blue Apron, RxSense, and many others. To learn more, please visit https://www.twonil.com/.
ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):
North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is the Outcome Relations Agency™. Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, N6A is the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.
N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, IPOd on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion from the world's most prominent investors.
N6A has received several industry accolades, including The Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.
