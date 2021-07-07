RENO, Nev., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sisters Krystal Sanchez and Mary Vallejo are pleased to announce the launch of their new family business – Fresh Coat Painters of Reno.
Fresh Coat Painters of Reno offers painting services including interior and exterior painting, sealing and staining, popcorn ceiling and wallpaper removal, garage epoxy, gutter cleaning, drywall repair and more in Reno, Sparks, Carson City and the surrounding areas. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, so products are guaranteed to be high quality.
"Our community is growing quickly and the services people need for home improvements and renovations are really behind, both in volume and in quality of service. People should be able to get the services they need from a trustworthy company with a commitment to quality work and customer services. That's why we decided to bring Fresh Coat Painters to this area. We are looking forward to growing a family business that can really make a difference in the community by providing high-quality services, creating jobs and helping people love their homes," Vallejo said.
As part of the company's commitment to service, Fresh Coat Painters hires background-checked professionals and has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes. Fresh Coat Painters also offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks. Customers also have the ability to pay over 12 months with Easy Pay financing, so projects can be scaled to fit their needs.
Sanchez, who lives in Reno, has a background in education. Vallejo, who lives in Carson City, has a background in business. Their father is a general contractor and Vallejo's husband is a painter, which is what led them to the trades and, more specifically, to Fresh Coat Painters.
"We knew there was an opportunity to provide a different kind of painting service in this community and to build the kinds of lives we want for ourselves and for our family. We are looking forward to working together, creating a business our family can be proud of and having the flexibility to raise our kids, attend extra-curricular events and more. We're excited about the future of Fresh Coat Painters of Reno," Sanchez said.
Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Reno is bonded and insured.
For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Reno, call 775-234-8662, email KSanchez@FreshCoatPainters.com or MVallejo@FreshCoatPainters.com, or visit http://www.FreshCoatPainters.com/Reno.
