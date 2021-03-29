FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Katinka van der Merwe (Fayetteville, AR) and Dr. Manuel Mazzini (Milan, Italy) have combined forces and are now giving back to their medical profession by teaching their groundbreaking work to other practicing chiropractors through the KATMAN Technique.
Dr. van der Merwe is world renowned for treating patients from all over the world suffering from so-called "suicide diseases", which are conditions causing extreme intractable nerve pain—such as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS). There is no known medical cure for CRPS, yet hundreds of her patients are reporting ongoing remission after being treated in her Arkansas clinic, The Spero Clinic.
Dr. Mazzini, in turn, also sees patients from all over the world, suffering from conditions including herniated discs and ringing in the ears, known as tinnitus. These two doctors first met in London four years ago, in order to discuss possibly combining forces.
"The second I met Dr. Manuel, I realized that together, we will be able to achieve big things," said Dr. van der Merwe. "We understood early on that our work is groundbreaking, and should not be kept away from the Chiropractic profession and hundreds of thousands of patients in desperate need of relief where medicine has failed them".
Doctors van der Merwe and Mazzini did not let the distance between them deter them from teaching their work to others. Despite living on different continents, they collaborated and taught their work, which they call "KATMAN", to the first group of doctors in New York City, NY in 2020. After this group of doctors were able to replicate the same results that doctors van der Merwe and Mazzini were seeing in their own practices, they knew they had a recipe for success.
Dr. Bob Hoffman—president of The Masters Circle Global and former president of International Chiropractors Association, as well as best selling author—calls this technique "revolutionary". He continued to say; "this technique is the next evolutionary step in the chiropractic profession. I believe it is representative of a movement in chiropractic to deliver brain-based care".
Both Dr. Manuel and Dr. van der Merwe have been recognized by the chiropractic profession as International and Global Chiropractor of the Year, respectively. When asked why they decided to teach their work, Dr. van der Merwe stated: "While we both had our hands full in practice, we realized that this work was a game changer, and as such, we had a responsibility to teach it to others, so that it may help more people".
The next KATMAN seminar will be taught in Orlando June 4-5. Kent State University is slated to collaborate on a formal study of this work later this year. For more information about the KATMAN seminar, please email Kaylie Deckard at kaylie@thesperoclinic.com.
