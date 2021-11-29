HILTON HEAD, S.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Max Zugan and Anna Loveland, two young entrepreneurs from Bluffton, are excited to bring their passion for pets and nutrition to their new pet food and supplies company – Pet Wants Hilton Head.
Pet Wants' specially-crafted, private-label pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl, all made in the USA. Pet Wants Hilton Head has multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas, treats, chews, as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more. As a mobile business, Pet Wants Hilton Head offers free, local, personal delivery to Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Okatie, Beaufort, Daufuskie Island, Saint Helena Island, Port Royal, Seabrook, Sheldon and the surrounding areas.
"When we rescued our dog, Winston, we struggled to find nutritional dry food he would eat. When we discovered Pet Wants in our hometown in Ohio, the quality and customer service exceeded our expectations. Two and a half years later, after moving to Bluffton, we decided to share Winston's favorite food with our new community. We are looking forward to immersing ourselves within the community, creating healthy pets, teaching others and finding friends for Winston along the way," Zugan said.
Pet Wants has a money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food, the company only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There's no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.
Max has a background in construction management and sales as well as landscape horticulture, business and business management. Anna has a degree in dietetics and is currently completing clinical rotations to become a Registered Dietitian. Max and Anna are engaged, originally from Ohio and the pet parents of a 2-year-old rescue dog named Winston.
"As pet parents of a high anxiety dog, and as I look to complete my training to become a Registered Dietitian, it was unsettling to know that Winston wasn't receiving the nutrients he needed to live a healthy life from generic dog food. After we moved to Bluffton, we had family and friends bringing us bags of Pet Wants every time they came to visit and it occurred to us that clearly there was an opportunity to serve the community by opening our own Pet Wants and offering such a wide variety of products," Loveland said.
To learn more about Pet Wants Hilton Head, call 843-310-2456, email MZugan@PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWants.com/HiltonHead.
