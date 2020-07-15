TUCSON, Ariz., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will officially open its newest retail and indoor self-storage facility on July 20 at 1265 E. Benson Hwy.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bravo Park is a state-of-the-art self-storage facility with 700-plus indoor self-storage rooms with high-tech security features and climate-controlled options at affordable price points. More than four years of work went into constructing the building. U-Haul acquired the property in March 2016.

"Over the years, we simply outgrew our store (U-Haul of Southwest) on Ajo Way," said Billy Longenbaugh, U-Haul Company of Southern Arizona president. "The new Bravo Park location is going to offer our full scope products and services. With our U-Box® portable moving and storage container warehouse, and our covered RV storage, this will become a top-tier, one-stop location for residents here."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Bravo Park at (520) 300-9457. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Longenbaugh plans to hire at least five Team Members to staff the facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Tucson community. Find U-Haul career opportunities at jobs.uhaul.com.

"We're thrilled with the final product and can't wait to show the community," Longenbaugh added. "U-Haul took a bare piece of land behind a commercial area and built a contemporary storage facility that complements the area. We feel it sets the standard for other businesses."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S. uhaul.com

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

