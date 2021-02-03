U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

 By U-Haul

CARBONDALE, Ill., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art self-storage facility is coming together at 710 N. Illinois Ave. thanks to the U-Haul® acquisition of the former Southern Illinoisan newspaper production building.

U-Haul Storage of Carbondale encompasses one single-story building on a 3.25-acre property. The 48,106-square-feet space was acquired on Jan. 29.

Once the building is repurposed, it will offer approximately 400 indoor self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Climate-controlled units will be available. Renovations are expected to be completed this spring.

"This will be a modern, convenient location for our customers," stated Aaron Freeman, U-Haul Company of Illinois president.

"Our customers have been asking for more self-storage options in Carbondale. We look forward to expanding our sustainable footprint by reusing a building that has been part of this community since 1946. By repurposing existing buildings rather than constructing new builds, U-Haul is taking the ecofriendly approach to serving our Illinois customers."

While U-Haul Storage of Carbondale undergoes renovations, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carbondale, just one block away for the new storage addition, is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com 

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-reusing-carbondale-building-for-climate-controlled-storage-301221480.html

SOURCE U-Haul

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.