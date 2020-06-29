ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul is bringing a state-of-the-art retail and self-storage facility to St. Augustine with its recent land acquisition on the south side of CR 16A and the north side of SR 16.
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mill Creek will offer truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, moving supplies and U-Box® portable storage containers. There will be more than 1,000 self-storage units for rent with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.
The future three-story facility will also feature professional hitch installation; propane; extended hours storage access; RV/boat/vehicle storage; a U-Haul Re-Use center for gently used household goods and materials to be shared amongst the community; and the ecofriendly Take A Box, Leave A Box program.
The 100,000-square-foot building is expected to be completed by fall 2021.
"St. Augustine is a growing community, and U-Haul plans to invest in the future," said Amanda Bauer, U-Haul Company of Jacksonville president. "We're anxious to complete this project so we can offer our customers a beautiful facility with the variety of do-it-yourself moving products and services they have come to expect."
While U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mill Creek is under construction, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to support customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of St. Augustine at 3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S. is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Bauer expects to hire a staff of 12 or more Team Members when the facility is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within St. Augustine. Find U-Haul career opportunities at jobs.uhaul.com. U-Haul also encourages local contractors to bid on construction work.
"Our studies show we can reduce traffic congestion in St. Augustine by providing a full-service U-Haul facility in this area," Bauer added. "We have a useful product that people want to see integrated into the neighborhood. Being part of St. Augustine's development is important to us."
As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.
Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
