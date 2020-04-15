RALEIGH, N.C., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FDH Infrastructure Services, LLC, has been awarded a multi-year contract by the U.S. Air Force to develop a robust method to assess current structural condition and long-term predicted degradation of concrete facilities, using finite element modeling, nondestructive evaluations, and predictive material analysis.
FDH's proprietary and patented nondestructive technologies, including dispersive wave propagation methods, have been used to evaluate the integrity and risk of underperformance of critical structures that experience degradation of structural components due to age, material defects or environmental conditions. These innovative methods have been applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' inventory of large dams, as well as to bridges, communications towers and other structures managed by state and local agencies, and private enterprise.
"This contract represents another important milestone in the evolution of FDH's partnerships with the federal and state agencies who manage our nation's critical infrastructure," said CEO Greg McCray. "We develop the technologies that help extend the service life and manage the performance risk of aging structures. These include structural health monitoring (SHM) capabilities with data analytics to forecast performance issues. We're honored to have the opportunity to work with the U.S. Air Force on this important project."
The Air Force chose FDH as a strategic partner for this multi-phase, multi-year contract because of FDH's unique capabilities to support this project. FDH's combination of research scientists, engineering expertise, and nondestructive technology knowledge deliver the high-level expertise required to complete the project objectives.
