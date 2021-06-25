Leidos logo. (PRNewsFoto/Leidos)

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Air Force to provide solutions for a broad spectrum of aviation requirements. Leidos will support the Air Force's Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance & Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate (WI), Sensors Division (WIN) Non-Standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) branches. The multi-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a total estimated value of $950 million. The period of performance for the contract is 13 years total with a 10-year ordering period and an additional 3-year performance period.  Work will be performed at locations worldwide.

"This award underscores Leidos' strong performance leveraging decades of operation and technical integration expertise for the Air Force," said Mike Chagnon, Leidos Senior Vice President and Operations Manager. "We look forward to supporting the Air Force and its mission to maintain multi-domain dominance."

The Leidos team will bring a cadre of professionals and tools from across the industry to improve both U.S. and allied ISR capabilities. Leidos will also provide full aircraft and ISR sensor integration, procurement of hardware and spares, sustainment support and inspections for airworthiness/configuration.

ISR/SOF provides support to all weapons systems in its portfolio. The ISR functions are principal elements of America's defense capabilities. They include a wide variety of systems for collecting, processing and disseminating intelligence for national security decision makers and military commanders.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

