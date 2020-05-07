TORRANCE, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the largest online providers of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, is providing a webcast link for its first quarter 2020 conference call, which took place on May 6, 2020.
"Due to technical difficulties experienced on the call resulting from a high volume of callers and network outages with the communication provider, we wanted to offer additional access to our prepared remarks and question-and-answer session," said CEO Lev Peker.
The conference call can be accessed here, as well as on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.usautoparts.com. The webcast replay will be available through June 7, 2020.
