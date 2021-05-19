PHOENIX, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPC Digital Commerce confirmed today that U.S. Bank will kick off its 11th annual conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:55 a.m CT. Designed to explore modern-day requirements for digital-first enterprises, the half-day workshop will focus on optimizing connectivity, customer relationships and payroll management and will be free to attendees, stated Marla Ellerman, Executive Director, MPC Digital Commerce and MPC21 Virtual.
Ellerman welcomed U.S. Bank back to the conference stage, stating, "U.S. Bank has modelled the way to mobile and real-time payments; it's exciting to see the company's holistic approach to growing and scaling businesses in the global and digital economy."
Peter Gordon, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Money Movement, U.S. Bank, thanked MPC21 for the opportunity and offered a sneak peek at presentation content. "I've always been grateful for our partnership with MPC, but this year is particularly exciting for U.S. Bank," he said. "The timing is perfect to share our vision for what's next in the payments industry, and how U.S. Bank is leading with faster money movement and real-time payments which have been accelerated by the pandemic. Our differentiator is customer co-creation and a 'people over payments' approach."
The workshop, "Changing the Payments Industry," will feature U.S. Bank and expert guest panelists, who will explore these topics:
- Connectivity: Building and Crossing Digital Divides
- Simplifying Digital Payments to Delight Customers
- Payroll 2.0: Compliance, Compensation and Competition
To register f or MPC21, visit https://mobilepaymentconference.com/ and enter the code USBANK2021 to have your registration costs – normally $599 – covered by MPC21 sponsors.
ABOUT U.S. BANK
U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $553 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with digital tools that allow customers to bank when, where and how they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial, corporate, an investment customers across the country and around the world as a trusted and responsible financial partner. This commitment continues to earn a spot on the Ethisphere Institute's World's Most Ethical Companies list and puts U.S. Bank in the top 5% of global companies assessed on the CDP A List for climate change action. Visit U.S. Bank at http://www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
ABOUT MPC DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT
MPC Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world's foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.
ABOUT MPC21 VIRTUAL
MPC21 Virtual, which marks the 11th year of the Digital Commerce Event, is set for August 17-19, 2021. This year's theme, "Where Digital Commerce & Technology Meet," will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. For more information, visit http://www.mobilepaymentconference.com.
