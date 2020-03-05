EULESS, Texas, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) ("U.S. Concrete" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors ("Board") has nominated Rajan C. Penkar for election to join the Company's Board of Directors. The election will take place at the Company's annual meeting of stockholders in May 2020.
"Mr. Penkar's extensive experience in logistics and sourcing brings a unique set of qualities to the Company's Board and I believe he will help further drive shareholder value, if elected," said U.S. Concrete Lead Independent Director of the Board, Michael D. Lundin. "Raj's diverse background in technology and e-commerce will support the Company's major investment in and strategic focus on innovation through its suite of dispatching and cloud-based apps, including Where's My Concrete?®. His experience in all aspects of the supply chain including global sourcing, retail and e-commerce distribution and fulfillment, global transportation, and inventory management will enhance the Company's operations and deliveries, further building the value-proposition."
Mr. Penkar has served as president and founder of Supply Chain Advisory Services, LLC, which provides e-commerce and omni-channel supply chain design and optimization services to retailers, since 2014. From 2011 to 2014, Mr. Penkar served as senior vice president and president, supply chain for Sears Holding Corporation, an integrated retailer. Before Sears, Mr. Penkar held various positions of increasing responsibility with United Parcel Service, Inc., or UPS, from 1987 to 2011, most recently serving as president, UPS Customer Solutions. Customer engagements covered broad, multi-geography supply chain solutions in small package, contract logistics, forwarding, freight, and service parts logistics. Previously, Mr. Penkar served as a senior member - technical staff at Unimation, a robotics company, and Electronic Associates, Inc., a developer of power plant simulators and manufacturer of analog computers. Mr. Penkar holds a MS in mechanical engineering from Syracuse University, and a BTech in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Mr. Penkar is the recipient of 14 patents in robotics, automation, and supply chain processes.
About U.S. Concrete, Inc.
U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is a leading supplier of aggregates and high-performance concrete for large-scale commercial, residential and infrastructure projects in high-growth markets across the country. The Company holds leading market positions in New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Dallas-Fort Worth and Washington, D.C., and its materials have been used in some of the most complex and highly specialized construction projects of the last decade. U.S. Concrete has continued to grow organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions of independent producers in our target markets.
For more information on U.S. Concrete, visit the "About Us" section of our website - www.us-concrete.com/about-us.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains various forward-looking statements and information that are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements and cautions you not to rely unduly on them. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the expansion of the business; the opportunities and results of our acquisitions; the prospects for growth in new and existing markets; encouraging nature of volume and pricing increases; the business levels of our existing markets; ready-mixed concrete backlog; ability to maintain our cost structure and monitor fixed costs; ability to maximize liquidity, manage variable costs, control capital spending and monitor working capital usage; and the adequacy of current liquidity. Although U.S. Concrete believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other matters: general and regional economic conditions; the level of activity in the construction industry; the ability of U.S. Concrete to complete acquisitions and to effectively integrate the operations of acquired companies; development of adequate management infrastructure; departure of key personnel; access to labor; union disruption; competitive factors; government regulations; exposure to environmental and other liabilities; the cyclical and seasonal nature of U.S. Concrete's business; adverse weather conditions; the availability and pricing of raw materials; the availability of refinancing alternatives; results of litigation; and general risks related to the industry and markets in which U.S. Concrete operates. Should one or more of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those expected. These risks, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in U.S. Concrete's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including U.S. Concrete's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Source: USCR-G
Company Contact Information:
U.S. Concrete, Inc. Investor Relations
844-828-4774
IR@us-concrete.com
Media Contact:
Media@us-concrete.com