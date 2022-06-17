U.S. Dermatology Partners expands access to dermatology care to patients in Hood County with the opening of their Granbury, Texas office
GRANBURY, Texas, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office location in Granbury, Texas. The new office is part of the organization's Outreach Program serving rural and underserved communities, and will offer convenient access to dermatology and skin cancer treatments to patients in Hood County beginning June 13th. The office is led by Board-Certified Dermatologist Dustin Wilkes, MD, and Nurse Practitioner Kristina Parsons.
Patients in rural areas often have to travel more than an hour to receive professional dermatologic care. To address this issue, U.S. Dermatology Partners will open 30 new locations in eight states as part of their Outreach Program. These new offices, like the one in Granbury, provide patients in rural areas with easier access to essential dermatological care. U.S. Dermatology Partners is dedicated to providing the best possible care for patients and working with communities to reach more people who need it.
Paul Singh, chief executive officer of U.S. Dermatology Partners said, "We are excited to provide quality care in Granbury and the surrounding communities. Increased access to dermatologic care will enable earlier detection of serious conditions such as melanoma and allow patients to have convenient access to preventive treatments that can help improve their health."
Today's announcement builds on U.S. Dermatology Partners' recent openings of offices in Chillicothe, Missouri, and Woodward, Oklahoma, that expand on their efforts to reach more patients, delivering high-quality care, throughout the country.
The new Granbury office will provide treatment for conditions such as acne, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, and skin cancer for patients ranging in age from childhood to seniors. The office is located at 2001 Rockview Drive, in Granbury, Texas. For more information or to schedule an appointment call (682) 529-7800.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners