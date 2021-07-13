CARROLLTON, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is excited to welcome Cosmetic Dermatology Nurse Practitioner Tashara Lester to their Carrollton, Texas location.
Tashara Lester obtained both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing along with a Nurse Practitioner degree from the University of Texas at Arlington – College of Nursing. Throughout her career, Tashara has worked as a nurse in the fields of neurology, oncology, and as a Nurse Practitioner in cosmetic dermatology.
Tashara is Board Certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Tashara's love of all things pertaining to beauty is what drew her to cosmetic dermatology. To her, inner beauty is more important than outer beauty; however, she understands that improving one's outward appearance can boost self-confidence. She loves helping her patients feel good about themselves and believes that her job is to simply enhance the beauty they already have. Being a caring and conscientious provider is important to her, and she will always go the extra mile for her patients. She aims to always have her patients look natural, rested, and refreshed. Tashara enjoys performing a wide variety of cosmetic procedures and appreciates them all because each serves its own purpose.
Tashara is currently engaged and has a 12-year old son, who is her pride and joy. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her family, exercising, practicing calligraphy, and traveling.
Tashara will treat patients in Carrollton, Texas, and is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment call 972-492-7900.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
