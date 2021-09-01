CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatologist Dr. Amreen Sitabkhan to their Carrollton and Dallas Hillcrest locations.
Dr. Amreen Sitabkhan attended The University of Southern California in Los Angeles and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. She earned her medical degree at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, where she achieved membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society.
Dr. Sitabkhan completed her internship in pediatrics at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC. Then, she moved back to Texas to complete her dermatology residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, serving as a chief resident during her final year.
Dr. Sitabkhan enjoys medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology with special interests in skin cancer detection and management, procedural dermatology, and pediatric dermatology.
Dr. Sitabkhan enjoys cooking, watching movies and USC football, traveling with her fiancé, and playing with her adorable Goldendoodle Luna in her free time.
Dr. Sitabkhan treats patients in Carrollton and Dallas, Texas, at U.S. Dermatology Partners and accepts new patients.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
Media Contact
Jeanne Cunningham, U.S. Dermatology Partners, 2144200655, jeanne@usdermpartners.com
SOURCE U.S. Dermatology Partners