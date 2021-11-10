WINNSBORO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome experienced Dermatology Physician Assistant Kalee Kirk to their Winnsboro and Lindale locations
Physician Assistant Kalee Kirk graduated magna cum laude with honors from Texas A&M University with her Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences. She then earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.
Kalee is fascinated with the dynamic nature of the skin and always dreamed of working in dermatology; however, she began her career working in other specialties such as family medicine, pediatrics, and urgent care. She is excited to expand and build upon her training and skills in all areas of dermatology from medical to cosmetic.
Outside of work, Kalee enjoys working in her garden and raising her animals (4 chickens, 3 goats, and 4 dogs). When not working on her property, she loves to go camping.
Kalee joins Board-Certified Dermatologists Drs. Lindsey Hunter-Ellul and Leslie Scroggins Markle, Certified Nurse Practitioner John Campbell, and Certified Physician Assistant Elizabeth Wilson at U.S. Dermatology Partners Winnsboro and U.S. Dermatology Partners Lindale.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Chief Executive Officer Paul Singh stated, "We are pleased to welcome Ms. Kirk to our teams in Winnsboro and Lindale. Her addition will help to expand the dermatologic care available to the residents of these growing East Texas communities."
Kalee will treat patients in Winnsboro and Lindale and is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 903-342-3376.
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partner to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
