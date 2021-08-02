PHOENIX, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Board-Certified Dermatologist & Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon Dr. James Foshee to their Sun City West, Peoria, and Phoenix Tatum locations.
Dr. James Foshee is a Board-Certified dermatologist and Fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic and reconstructive surgeon who specializes in the treatment of skin cancer.
Dr. James P. Foshee grew up in North Phoenix and received his B.S. in physiology from the University of Arizona. He earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, where he graduated magna cum laude and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He completed an internship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital before returning to the University of Arizona for his dermatology residency. After residency, he received further fellowship training in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Dermatologic Oncology, as well as lasers and cosmetic procedures at the Center for Dermatologic and Cosmetic Surgery at Washington University in St. Louis.
He is a member of the American College of Mohs Surgery, and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, with special clinical interests in surgical and non-surgical treatment of skin cancer, cancer reconstruction, transplant dermatology, lasers, and scar treatment.
He is an avid Arizona Wildcats fan and enjoys cooking and spending time with his wife, daughter, and two dogs.
Dr. Foshee will treat patients at our Sun City West, Peoria 91st, and Phoenix Tatum offices and is now accepting new patients. Contact our office today to request an appointment.
