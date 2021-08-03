KELLER, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S Dermatology Partners is pleased to welcome Dermatology Physician Assistant Mark Brook, PA-C to their Keller, Texas location.
Mark Brooks is a certified physician assistant with over 10 years of dermatology experience. His medical career began in the United States Navy, in which he served proudly for 14 years. Mark attended the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, where he earned his Physician Assistant degree. He completed a dermatology internship at the Scott and White Dermatology Department in Temple, TX in 2012.
Mark's surgical experience includes more than 300 excisions of lesions. He is also trained in cosmetic dermatology and holds certifications in sclerotherapy, cosmetic injections (Botox, Xeomin, Dysport), and chemical peels. He is a member of several dermatology organizations, such as The Skin of Color Society and the National Psoriasis Foundation.
Mark's philosophy is to listen to his patients and provide education to create an optimal outcome. "I feel strongly that combining cosmetic and medical dermatology will enhance the healthcare experience for any patient. I am passionate about delivering outstanding care to our patients by helping them look and feel their absolute best."
Mark Brooks will treat patients in Fort Worth, Texas at U.S. Dermatology Partners Keller and is now accepting new patients. To request an appointment, call 817-741-7515.
