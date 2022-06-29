U.S.J. - AÇÚCAR E ÁLCOOL S.A. ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE EXCHANGE IN CONNECTION WITH ITS ELECTION SOLICITATION, THE ISSUANCE OF THE BRAZILIAN NOTES AND THE CANCELLATION OF ITS 9.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019, 9.875%/12.00% SENIOR SECURED PIK TOGGLE NOTES DUE 2021 AND 9.875%/10.500% SENIOR SECURED PIK TOGGLE NOTES DUE 2023