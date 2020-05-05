NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Let's Jet" is the first of its kind private travel booking app. Allowing direct to app artificial intelligence private jet booking with no need to interact with a client service or booking representative. Users can enjoy true tap to book access in one seamless platform offering best in market pricing for any given route through UberJets pay as you fly search engine.
https://flyuberjets.com/lets-jet-app/
Having a branch located in Boston's rich technology sector, UberJets has utilized alumni talent from MIT, Harvard, and several other prestigious universities. Acquiring this new technological talent has leapfrogged the company's progress and mission to completely change private jet travel. Empowering the consumer with technology more sophisticated than industry insiders ever imagined has seen sales soar 79% first-quarter 2020.
The "Let's Jet" application will provide an elevated service for all private-aviation travelers, eliminating the need to navigate the private-travel industry without a centralized platform. Ease of use, complete transparency, and personal control of aircraft options to choose from are certainly what divides this technologically advanced Hail-A-Jet application from all others.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lets-jet/id1452754790
Passenger safety is UberJets paramount concern, therefore all aircraft available on the app platform exceed a minimum ARG/US and or Wyvern rated safety report. In light of the COVID-19 virus, UberJets is monitoring all updated CDC, WHO, and local health organizations' information and standards. Based on these new health standards, the company has instituted the following enhanced procedures to ensure passengers are in the most hygienic environment possible:
- All aircraft surfaces must be sanitized before and after each flight.
- Personal contact between flight crew, ground crew, and UberJets guests, including handshakes, have been temporarily discontinued.
- The on-going use of EPA-approved sanitizer, antimicrobial & disinfectant products for maximum protection results.
About UberJets:
UberJets LLC is a tap to book technology founded in Providence RI in 2017 by 3 Johnson and Whales University students, providing private aircraft charter clients direct booking functions through their advanced multi platform mobile app. Initially available in (TEB) Tererboro, NJ, (VNY) Van Nuys, CA and (PBI) Palm Beach FL, the company now serves all of North America since 2018.
UberJets is not affiliated with the 300+ various DBA's with the name Uber in it, UberJets is strictly private aviation.
Contact: Greg Frost, 833-823-7538 ex.5, social@flyuberjets.com