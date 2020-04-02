- The transaction, which was announced October 10, 2019, will enhance UCB's potential to be a leader in myasthenia gravis by adding zilucoplan, a peptide inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5) currently in phase 3, to the UCB pipeline alongside rozanolixizumab, UCB's FcRn targeting antibody which is also in phase 3 - Zilucoplan will enhance UCB's pipeline and Ra Pharma's ExtremeDiversity(TM) technology platform will accelerate UCB's long-term innovation capabilities - The acquisition is expected to enable accelerated top and bottom line company growth from 2024 onwards - Innovative research and development unit in Cambridge, MA adds to UCB's network and presence in Massachusetts and the greater Boston area of the U.S. - Total transaction cash value of approximately US$ 2.3 billion / EUR 2.1 billion based on US$ 48 in cash per Ra Pharma share and taking Ra Pharma cash and settlement of acquisition related expenses into consideration - The closing of this acquisition leads to an update of UCB's 2020 financial guidance and the mid-term target