- Phase II data demonstrate that rozanolixizumab was well tolerated by patients with primary ITP across all dose groups - Clinically relevant improvements in platelet count and decrease in immunoglobin G (IgG) levels were observed in all dose groups - Safety, tolerability and efficacy data support Phase III development of rozanolixizumab for primary ITP - Rozanolixizumab's subcutaneous route of administration could provide a new treatment option for patients with primary ITP