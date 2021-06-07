NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CTHealthLink (CTHL), the Connecticut State Medical Society's (CSMS) robust health information exchange (HIE), announced today that it has executed a teaming agreement to explore opportunities to incorporate technologies developed by the UConn School of Nursing's Analytics and Information Management Solutions (AIMS).
Specifically, UConn AIMS has developed the Core Data Analytics Solution (CDAS), an innovative integration of industry leading technology systems and services to deliver advanced, foundational information management systems and rapid analytics services for health care applications. CDAS provides the capabilities to enhance health information sharing and to support sophisticated analytics to yield improved health outcomes and cost efficiencies. CTHealthLink is particularly interested in exploring CDAS analytic tools for connecting medical claims to clinical data. By linking the quality of healthcare to its cost, HIEs are in a unique position to provide wide-ranging benefits to patients, providers, and policymakers.
"The ongoing goal of AIMS is to leverage the power and value of data and make it accessible to those who need it, and then use that accessible data to make decisions about how to effectively and efficiently provide services," said School of Nursing Dean Deborah Chyun. "Collaborating with CTHealthLink is a natural progression of our mission to foster interprofessional evidence-based practice and advance the health of individuals in our communities."
The maturity of CTHealthLink's technology provides a natural basis for a partnership with UConn. CTHealthLink is part of the KONZA National Network and provides comprehensive health information technology services including health information exchange and data analytics. "Established HIEs are well beyond the stage of figuring out what data health care providers need and creating mechanisms to get them that information," said Robert Aseltine Ph.D., CTHealthLink Board Chair and professor at UConn Health. "Ultimately the question is what can you actually do with the information, and combining these technology platforms has the potential to improve the health of Connecticut's citizens while also identifying cost-effective approaches to healthcare."
Laura McCrary, President and CEO of KONZA, Inc., CTHealthLink's technology vendor, said "CTHealthLink has benefitted in many ways from its connection with UConn, beginning with our efforts to establish the HIE in Connecticut and now working together on challenging issues related to behavioral health and suicide. We are excited at the prospect of expanding this connection to include the CDAS platform. One aspect of UConn's technology that has particular appeal is in the opportunity to link medical claims with clinical data. As value-based payment arrangements are becoming much more common across the country, these kinds of analytic capabilities will be in high demand."
"I am thrilled to work with the University of Connecticut on this important initiative," said Dr. Gregory Shangold, President of the Connecticut State Medical Society. "I am delighted at the prospect that CTHealthLink may be able to utilize UConn's sophisticated analytics platform to advance health information exchange for the benefit of Connecticut's physicians and patients."
About CTHealthLink
CTHL is a physician-led health information network, offered by CSMS in partnership with KONZA, Inc. CTHL offers a suite of health information technology tools to help health professionals share patient information over a secure network, while employing powerful analytic reports designed to help guide medical policy, improve clinical outcomes, reduce inefficiencies, positively impact patient safety and protect private patient medical information. CTHL currently includes patient information from most hospitals in the state including Yale New Haven Health, Hartford HealthCare, and UConn Health's John Dempsey Hospital, and recently welcomed Connecticut Children's and the Connecticut Children's Care Network as the first integrated delivery system to join an exchange in Connecticut. Nationally CTHealthLink is connected to CVS Health and Minute Clinics, the Veterans Administration, the Department of Defense, DaVita Health, Fresenius Medical Care and Premise Health. CTHealthLink is a member of the KONZA National Network which allows CTHealthLink participants to access data from across the nation.
About Connecticut State Medical Society
One of the nation's oldest medical societies, the Connecticut State Medical Society (CSMS) was founded in 1792 and serves thousands of physicians across the state. The mission of CSMS is to be the voice of all Connecticut physicians; to lead physicians in advocacy; to promote the profession of medicine; to improve the quality of care; and to safeguard the health of our patients. For more information visit http://www.csms.org.
About KONZA, Inc.
KONZA, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that provides physician-led health information exchange and data analytics services in 9 US states. KONZA builds upon a proven model for the development of the technical infrastructure necessary to enable the sharing of clinical information at the point of care, while supporting transformative value-based payment models, care management, and data analytics. Patients, physicians, healthcare facilities, and other healthcare providers from across the country benefit from KONZA's delivery of unequaled actionable intelligence.
Media Contact
Josh Mosier, KONZA, +1 785-260-2761, jmosier@konza.org
SOURCE CTHealthLink (CTHL)