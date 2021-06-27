CHICAGO, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UCX is excited to announce the acquisition of UCX Kosovo, an expansion that brings a growing SaaS business, 85 new employees, and a unified experience for its customers and partners. This acquisition demonstrates UCX's aspiration for global expansion to achieve their vision of helping businesses worldwide to increase their sales through channel management for e-commerce. The acquisition makes UCX one of the fastest growing PRM platforms in the industry, increasing the quality of services for its customers and boosting the careers of UCX employees.
UCX Kosovo is the subsidiary UCX office in Prishtina, Kosovo. UCX Kosovo has been the development arm of UCX since May of 2017, and has helped create the UCX channel management platform. It focuses on providing user-specific tools tailored to industry-specific needs. Since its inception, UCX Kosovo's business and service offerings have evolved to meet the unique demands of the ever-changing technology industry.
"With this acquisition, UCX can more effectively and efficiently provide a better customer experience and satisfaction, delivering faster capabilities and solutions to customers. UCX and UCX Kosovo have grown together to bring to life innovative technological solutions to thousands of businesses" explains Adam Zeck, founder and CEO of UCX.
Yll Zagragja, Managing Director of UCX Kosovo, also commented, "This acquisition produces amazing synergy for our companies, combining our strengths, and enabling us to grow and reinforce our position in the industry. We've always been operating as one and have now combined our years of experience to bring UCX to the next level."
As a leading SaaS company for channel management for e-commerce, UCX has created a highly configurable, variable and scalable platform to meet every organization's channel management needs. The expanded UCX business will serve over 2,500 enterprise organizations across the world and will manage their accounts within the UCX platform. More information about the solutions UCX offers can be found at the company website: https://ucxmarket.com/press/ucx-announces-the-acquisition-of-ucx-kosovo/
About UCX:
UCX is a Chicago-based SaaS company that provides a partner relationship management (PRM) platform for e-commerce businesses. With a focus on channel management, they help brands, affiliates and influencers worldwide expand their e-commerce reach through a unified channel management experience. The company is trusted by thousands of businesses who are leveraging UCX's platform to manage their partnerships, create new revenue streams and achieve their business goals.
