IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is now utilizing the AirBlade, a lighted green LED strip that contours to the shape of their snowplow blade edges.
"We developed the AirBlade as a tool to make drivers on the road aware of the blade position day and night and to enhance the safety of all on the roads," stated RJ Garwood, AirelXL's Senior Vice President of Sales. "The AirBlade adheres to the edge of UDOT's Monroe Truck Snowplow blades and is coated in a thick layer of polyurethane, resisting the harshest of elements," he added.
The AirBlade is included in AirelXL's most recent launch of their LED vehicle identification, which has been adopted at airports across the country, including the most recent addition of snow removal identification at Denver International Airport.
AirelXL is a division of IllumiNations Tech, a premier developer of illuminated keyboard solutions with licenses with Apple, Hewlett Packard and Dell.
For more information, call (855) 700-0125. www.AirelXL.com
Contact: Paula Bentley
Voice: (855) 700-0125
PBentley@Air-EL.com