UG2, a leading provider of comprehensive, integrated facility services, today announced the addition of four industry veterans to its West Coast operations. Jeff Palmer has joined the company as Senior Regional Vice President, along with Stu Collins, Vice President of Building Maintenance; Paul Savarino, Vice President, Engineering Services; and Evan DuBose, Regional Associate Vice President of Engineering. With more than 65 combined years of industry expertise, they will lead UG2's expanded services throughout California, as the company continues growing aggressively to meet customer demand.
"Nothing is more important to UG2 than delivering innovative facility services that exceed client expectations. Our ability to do this time and again while maintaining an unwavering commitment to client success, has made UG2 a trusted partner for organizations of all types and sizes, and helped propel our company's growth," said Louis J. Lanzillo, Jr., CEO of UG2. "The tremendous expertise and high integrity that Jeff, Stu, Paul and Evan bring to UG2 will enable us to continue expanding our reach while raising the bar in facility services excellence."
UG2 was founded to transform how outsourced facility services are delivered. The company innovated processes that foster continual excellence, implemented the industry's most effective best practices, and was built from the ground up to enable proactive and highly responsive service. UG2's expertise, nimbleness, size, and independence make it uniquely suited to providing world-class, customized facility services that scale when clients need to, easily accommodate new requirements, and deliver superior results.
Jeff Palmer, Senior Regional Vice President, Western US & Midwest
"UG2 takes a fresh approach to facility services. They earn their clients' trust every day by being fully accountable and transparent, and never resting on their laurels," said Palmer. "As a private company, they empower employees to go the extra mile to exceed client expectations, and are deeply committed to employee career development and training. I'm proud to join a company of such high caliber and excited to help accelerate UG2's next phase of growth."
Palmer joins UG2 from Able Services, overseeing UG2's engineering operations throughout the Western United States and the Midwest. A graduate of the California Maritime Academy, Palmer has more than 25 years of facility management expertise at numerous commercial office buildings and hospitals throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. A former union member with more than 15 years' experience negotiating labor union agreements, he has been integral in building strong relationships between clients and facility services staff. He is a member of BOMA, IFMA, CoreNet, and IREM.
Stu Collins, Vice President of Building Maintenance, California
"UG2 is renowned for delivering exceptionally pristine and safe environments with a five-star service level. This, combined with its ability to continually stay ahead of the curve, make UG2 a stand out amongst providers," said Collins. "I couldn't be happier to join the company and contribute to its success."
Collins honed his expertise while advancing from project manager to division manager to senior director of operations in facility services organizations. Prior to UG2, he worked at Able Services covering both Southern and Northern California markets and managing over 35 million sq. ft. of commercial real estate space. He is well-versed in union negotiations, implementing building inspection and safety platforms, and employing scope adjustments, communication strategies and the latest disinfecting protocols related to COVID-19. Collins has a Master of Arts degree from the University of Dundee and is a member of BOMA.
Paul Savarino, Vice President, Engineering, Southern California
"UG2 combines the best of two worlds – the feel of a small familial company that prioritizes client and employee relationships, and the comprehensive services, advanced technology and scalability of an industry leader," said Savarino. "I'm looking forward to helping this highly talented team expand its penetration into the integrated facility services business and other industry verticals within California."
Savarino oversees UG2's engineering staff for the region, working closely with clients to ensure best-in-class service and highly satisfied occupants. He has over 30 years of experience in facility services, working with premiere office and hotel properties throughout the Los Angeles region, including Beverly Hills Hotel, Ritz Carlton, La Quinta Resort, and New York Palace Hotel. Savarino has managed more than 80 million square feet of class A office, retail, and hospitality space in the Southern California region. As a strong leader, he also has broad experience in project implementation and delivery, and a deep expertise in maintaining, enhancing, and ensuring the smooth operation of high-profile properties. Savarino is a member of BOMA, IFMA and IREM.
Evan DuBose, Regional Associate Vice President of Engineering, Bay Area and Pacific Northwest
"To build mutually successful relationships with clients, you need to engender trust, operate with integrity, invest in your employees, and set clear and high expectations. UG2 sets the standard in all these areas," said DuBose. "I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and help UG2 and our expanding customer base reap the rewards from our partnership."
DuBose brings more than 25 years of facility services expertise to UG2, where he directs engineering for the San Francisco Bay Area and Pacific Northwest. Most recently he served as Regional Engineering Manager at Able Services, responsible for oversight and management of 400+ employees and several large commercial and hospital facilities. DuBose began his career as a journeyman engineer at ABM Industries before moving to a facilities manager position at Applied Materials.
About UG2
UG2 sets a new standard for excellence in comprehensive, integrated facility services. We deliver innovative solutions, pristine environments, and a passion for customer service from a team with more than 350 years of experience in the facilities maintenance industry. Our suite of solutions includes Janitorial Services, Operations & Maintenance, and Workplace Solutions for clients in Commercial, Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Life Science, Public Venue, Retail, and Industrial markets. We use advanced technologies to deliver efficient service, constantly refine our processes to ensure our team continues to lead and emphasize a culture of excellence throughout our organization. Founded in 2012, UG2 is based in Boston, MA with regional offices in Washington, DC, New York City, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, West Palm Beach, and Chicago. UG2 has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held organizations in the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ug2.com and follow us @UG2IFS.
