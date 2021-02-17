(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.)

HAYWARD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2020.

"UCT delivered another solid quarter to conclude an extraordinary year where we reached many new milestones, including record revenue and earnings per share, marking the fifth straight year we significantly outperformed the overall wafer fab equipment industry," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "Industry demand remains robust and we continue to position ourselves for new opportunities. We are excited about our acquisition of Hamlet and expect to close the transaction by early Q2 of 2021".

Fourth Quarter 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $369.6 million. SPS contributed $299.5 million and SSB added $70.1 million. Total gross margin was 21.0%, operating margin was 9.0%, and net income was $22.6 million or $0.56 and $0.55 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $363.3 million, gross margin of 20.5%, operating margin of 9.6%, and net income of $24.4 million or $0.60 and $0.59 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.5%, operating margin was 11.9%, and net income was $33.5 million or $0.81 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.0%, operating margin of 11.6%, and net income of $29.9 million or $0.73 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Full Year 2020 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $1,398.6 million. SPS contributed $1,131.2 million and SSB added $267.4 million. Total gross margin was 20.9%, operating margin was 8.7%, and net income was $77.6 million or $1.93 and $1.89 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $1,066.2 million, gross margin of 18.5%, operating margin of 2.8%, and net loss of $9.4 million or $0.24 per basic and diluted share in the prior year. 

Full Year 2020 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported gross margin of 21.4%, operating margin of 11.3%, and net income of $115.0 million or $2.80 per diluted share. This compares to the gross margin of 19.3% operating margin of 7.8%, and net income of $46.5 million or $1.16 per diluted share in the prior year.

First Quarter 2021 Outlook

Due to limited visibility resulting from the pandemic, the Company has widened its guidance ranges to reflect the heightened uncertainty in the marketplace. The Company expects revenue in the range of $375.0 million to $405.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.61 and $0.74. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.80 and $0.93.   

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the following quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December 25,



December 27,



December 25,



December 27,



2020



2019



2020



2019

























Revenues:























Product

$

299,495



$

230,206



$

1,131,151



$

840,866

Services



70,133





56,207





267,431





225,378

Total revenues



369,628





286,413





1,398,582





1,066,244

Cost of revenues:























Product



247,103





193,321





934,716





719,103

Services



44,880





36,696





172,105





150,275

Total cost of revenues



291,983





230,017





1,106,821





869,378

Gross profit



77,645





56,396





291,761





196,866

Operating expenses:























Research and development



3,987





3,632





14,829





14,618

Sales and marketing



6,569





5,755





25,128





22,393

General and administrative



33,915





42,505





130,434





129,942

Total operating expenses



44,471





51,892





170,391





166,953

Income from operations



33,174





4,504





121,370





29,913

Interest income



179





32





875





448

Interest expense



(3,758)





(5,656)





(16,852)





(25,555)

Other income (expense), net



(2,512)





(6,676)





(5,722)





(2,394)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes



27,083





(7,796)





99,671





2,412

Provision for income taxes



4,349





1,811





19,281





10,031

Net income (loss)



22,734





(9,607)





80,390





(7,619)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



180





660





2,785





1,732

Net income (loss) attributable to UCT

$

22,554



$

(10,267)



$

77,605



$

(9,351)

























Net income (loss) per share attributable to UCT

common stockholders:























Basic

$

0.56



$

(0.26)



$

1.93



$

(0.24)

Diluted

$

0.55



$

(0.26)



$

1.89



$

(0.24)

Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:























Basic



40,521





39,778





40,198





39,467

Diluted



41,353





39,778





41,074





39,467

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)



















December 25,



December 27,





2020



2019

ASSETS













Current assets:













  Cash and cash equivalents



$

200,274



$

162,531

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance





145,539





112,694

  Inventories





180,385





172,420

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets





18,895





19,400

Total current assets





545,093





467,045















Property, plant and equipment, net





159,150





145,272

Goodwill





171,132





171,087

Intangibles assets, net





160,519





180,318

Deferred tax assets, net





23,513





15,498

Operating lease right-of-use assets





37,821





34,877

Other non-current assets





5,315





5,209

Total assets



$

1,102,543



$

1,019,306















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













  Bank borrowings



$

7,361



$

8,842

  Accounts payable





121,328





133,058

  Accrued compensation and related benefits





34,532





24,825

  Operating lease liabilities





11,721





13,179

  Other current liabilities





26,335





30,694

Total current liabilities





201,277





210,598















Bank borrowings, net of current portion





261,619





283,390

Deferred tax liabilities





33,571





25,183

Operating lease liabilities





31,050





28,828

Other liabilities





23,812





18,800

Total liabilities





551,329





566,799















Equity:













UCT stockholders' equity:













  Common stock





309,589





297,693

  Retained earnings





217,972





140,367

  Accumulated other comprehensive loss





5,087





(1,334)

Total UCT stockholders' equity





532,648





436,726

  Noncontrolling interest





18,566





15,781

Total equity





551,214





452,507

Total liabilities and equity



$

1,102,543



$

1,019,306















 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)















Fiscal Year Ended



December 25,



December 27,



2020



2019

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$

80,390



$

(7,619)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

(excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):











      Depreciation and amortization



46,635





43,360

Stock-based compensation



12,743





12,065

Deferred income taxes



375





(3,563)

Change in the fair value of financial instruments and earn-out liability



7,653





2,799

Others



(2,402)





1,964

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(32,693)





(4,488)

Inventories



(8,017)





22,292

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,243





3,747

Other non-current assets



(106)





12

Accounts payable



(12,559)





31,017

Accrued compensation and related benefits



9,696





9,006

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(1,111)





7,130

Income taxes payable



2,785





(2,906)

Other liabilities



(7,354)





6,153

Net cash provided by operating activities



97,278





120,969

Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(36,427)





(26,312)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment, including insurance proceeds



6,601





7,002

Acquisition of Dynamic Manufacturing Solutions, LLC







(29,873)

Net cash used in investing activities



(29,826)





(49,183)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from bank borrowings



76,690





41,847

Proceeds from issuance of common stock



604





342

Payments on bank borrowings and finance leases



(105,475)





(93,065)

Payment of contingent earn-out



(1,428)





Withholding tax on employee equity compensation



(1,500)





(1,841)

Others







(641)

Net cash used in financing activities



(31,109)





(53,358)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



1,400





(42)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



37,743





18,386

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



162,531





144,145

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

200,274



$

162,531

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)











































GAAP



Non-GAAP





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended





December 25, 2020



December 25, 2020





SPS



SSB



Consolidated



SPS



SSB



Consolidated

Revenues



$

299,495



$

70,133



$

369,628



$

299,495



$

70,133



$

369,628

Gross profit



$

52,392



$

25,253



$

77,645



$

53,330



$

26,276



$

79,606

Gross margin





17.5%





36.0%





21.0%





17.8%





37.5%





21.5%

Income from operations



$

25,905



$

7,269



$

33,174



$

32,461



$

11,450



$

43,911

Operating margin





8.6%





10.4%





9.0%





10.8%





16.3%





11.9%





























































Three Months Ended























December 25, 2020























SPS



SSB



Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis



$

52,392



$

25,253



$

77,645

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





-





1,023





1,023

Restructuring charges (2)





242





-





242

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





696





-





696

Non-GAAP gross profit



$

53,330



$

26,276



$

79,606







































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis





17.5%





36.0%





21.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





0.0%





1.5%





0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)





0.1%





-





0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





0.2%





-





0.2%

Non-GAAP gross margin





17.8%





37.5%





21.5%







































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis



$

25,905



$

7,269



$

33,174

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





1,173





3,777





4,950

Restructuring charges (2)





998





5





1,003

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





3,361





399





3,760

Acquisition related costs (4)





1,024





-





1,024

Non-GAAP income from operations



$

32,461



$

11,450



$

43,911







































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis





8.6%





10.4%





9.0%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





0.4%





5.4%





1.3%

Restructuring charges (2)





0.4%





0.0%





0.3%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





1.1%





0.5%





1.0%

Acquisition related costs (4)





0.3%





0.0%





0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin





10.8%





16.3%





11.9%







































1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Represents costs related to the proposed acquisition of Ham-Let Ltd.

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS

































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December

25,



December

27,



September

25,



December

25,



December

27,



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)

Reported net income (loss) attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$

22,554



$

(10,267)



$

24,365



$

77,605



$

(9,351)

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



4,950





5,091





4,949





19,799





20,090

Restructuring charges (2)



1,003





13,552





400





4,573





16,667

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



3,760





3,537





3,284





12,899





13,062

Fair value adjustments (4)



3,266





6,562





200





7,624





7,457

Acquisition related costs (5)



1,024





111





-





1,024





3,861

Gain on the sale of property (6)



-





-





(1,352)





(1,352)





-

Depreciation adjustments (7)



-





-





-





-





(360)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)



(2,521)





(6,001)





(1,352)





(8,200)





(14,343)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)



(525)





3,440





(616)





994





9,461

Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$

33,511



$

16,025



$

29,878



$

114,966



$

46,544































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

33,174



$

4,504



$

34,822



$

121,370



$

29,913

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



4,950





5,091





4,949





19,799





20,090

Restructuring charges (2)



1,003





13,500





260





4,433





15,821

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



3,760





3,537





3,284





12,899





13,062

Fair value adjustments (4)



-





-





-





-





895

Acquisition related costs (5)



1,024





111





-





1,024





3,863

Gain on the sale of property (6)



-





-





(1,352)





(1,352)





-

Depreciation adjustments (7)



-





-











-





(360)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

43,911



$

26,743



$

41,963



$

158,173



$

83,284































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



9.0%





1.6%





9.6%





8.7%





2.8%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1.3%





1.8%





1.4%





1.4%





1.9%

Restructuring charges (2)



0.3%





4.7%





0.1%





0.3%





1.5%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



1.0%





1.2%





0.9%





0.9%





1.1%

Fair value adjustments (4)



0.0%





0.0%





0.0%





0.0%





0.1%

Acquisition related costs (5)



0.3%





0.0%





0.0%





0.1%





0.4%

Gain on the sale of property (6)



0.0%





0.0%





-0.4%





-0.1%





0.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin



11.9%





9.3%





11.6%





11.3%





7.8%































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

77,645



$

56,396



$

74,576





291,761





196,866

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1,023





1,023





1,022





4,090





4,090

Restructuring charges (2)



242





21





260





988





1,041

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



696





875





383





2,112





2,853

Fair value adjustments (4)



-





-





-





-





895

Depreciation adjustments (7)



-





-





-





-





(316)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

79,606



$

58,315



$

76,241



$

298,951



$

205,429































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



21.0%





19.7%





20.5%





20.9%





18.5%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.3%





0.4%





0.3%





0.3%





0.4%

Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%





0.0%





0.1%





0.1%





0.1%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.2%





0.3%





0.1%





0.2%





0.3%

Fair value adjustments (4)



0.0%





0.0%





0.0%





0.0%





0.1%

Depreciation adjustments (7)



0.0%





0.0%





0.0%





0.0%





-0.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin



21.5%





20.4%





21.0%





21.4%





19.3%

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in

thousands)

Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$

(6,091)



$

(12,300)



$

(4,986)



$

(21,699)



$

(27,501)

Restructuring charges (2)



-





52





140





140





847

Fair value adjustments (4)



3,266





6,562





200





7,624





6,562

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$

(2,825)



$

(5,686)



$

(4,646)



$

(13,935)



$

(20,092)































Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

Reported net income (loss) on a GAAP basis

$

0.55



$

(0.26)



$

0.59





1.89





(0.24)

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.12





0.13





0.12





0.48





0.50

Restructuring charges (2)



0.02





0.34





0.01





0.11





0.42

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.09





0.09





0.08





0.32





0.33

Fair value adjustments (4)



0.08





0.16





0.00





0.19





0.19

Acquisition related costs (5)



0.02





0.00





-





0.02





0.10

Gain on the sale of property (6)



-





-





(0.03)





(0.03)





-

Depreciation adjustments (7)



-





-











-





(0.01)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)



(0.06)





(0.15)





(0.03)





(0.20)





(0.36)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (9)



(0.01)





0.09





(0.01)





0.02





0.23

Non-GAAP net income

$

0.81



$

0.40



$

0.73



$

2.80



$

1.16

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis



41,353





40,025





41,149





41,074





40,027































ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE

































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



December

25,



December

27,



September

25,



December

25,



December

27,



2020



2019



2020



2020



2019

(in thousands, except percentages)





























Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

4,349



$

1,811



$

4,776





19,281





10,031

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)



2,521





6,001





1,352





8,200





14,343

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)



525





(3,440)





616





(994)





(9,461)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

7,395



$

4,372



$

6,744



$

26,487



$

14,913































Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

27,083



$

(7,796)



$

29,836





99,671





2,412

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



4,950





5,091





4,949





19,799





20,090

Restructuring charges (2)



1,003





13,552





400





4,573





16,667

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



3,760





3,537





3,284





12,899





13,062

Fair value adjustments (4)



3,266





6,562





200





7,624





7,457

Acquisition related costs (5)



1,024





111





-





1,024





3,861

Gain on the sale of property (6)



-





-





(1,352)





(1,352)





-

Depreciation adjustments (7)



-





-





-





-





(360)

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

41,086



$

21,057



$

37,317



$

144,238



$

63,189

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis



16.1%





-23.2%





16.0%





19.3%





415.9%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate



18.0%





20.8%





18.1%





18.4%





23.6%































1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's acquisitions of AIT, Thermal, FDS, QGT and DMS

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Fair value adjustments related to contingent consideration, purchase obligation, DMS' sold inventories, forward hedge contracts

5    Represents costs related to the acquisitions

6    Represents gain realized on the sale of land in South Korea

7    Depreciation adjustments related to QGT's fixed assets

8    Tax effect of items (1) through (7) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below

9    The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due

to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting

non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position

in effect.

 

