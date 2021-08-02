(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.)

HAYWARD, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 25, 2021.

"UCT delivered strong second quarter results driven by disciplined execution in a robust demand environment across all of our end markets," said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. "These results demonstrate that UCT's diversified suite of capabilities and ability to deliver are enabling us to play a larger, more valuable role in the semiconductor ecosystem."

Second Quarter 2021 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $515.2 million. Products contributed $442.5 million and Services added $72.7 million. Total gross margin was 19.4%, operating margin was 6.2%, and net income was $17.1 million or $0.39 per basic and diluted share. This compares to total revenue of $417.6 million, gross margin of 20.8%, operating margin of 9.7%, and net income of $25.0 million or $0.62 and $0.60 per basic and diluted share in the prior quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin was 21.2%, operating margin was 11.7%, and net income was $43.7 million or $0.99 per diluted share. This compares to gross margin of 21.3%, operating margin of 12.2%, and net income of $38.2 million or $0.92 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Third Quarter 2021 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $520.0 million to $560.0 million and GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.68 and $0.85. The Company expects non-GAAP diluted net income per share to be between $0.94 and $1.10.   

Conference Call

The call will take place on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 pm ET) and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3034 or 1-412-317-5179. No passcode is required. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering the confirmation code 10158101. The Webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://uct.com/investors/events/.  

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), management uses non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income to evaluate the Company's operating and financial results. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP results is useful to investors for analyzing our core business and business trends and comparing performance to prior periods, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Tables presenting reconciliations from GAAP results to non-GAAP results are included at the end of this press release.

The Company currently defines non-GAAP net income as net income (loss) before amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, executive transition costs, acquisition costs, fair value adjustments, depreciation adjustments, stock-based compensation, certain insurance proceeds, and the tax effects of the foregoing adjustments.

A reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the subsequent quarter is not available due to fluctuations in the geographic mix of our earnings from quarter to quarter, which impacts our tax rate and cannot be reasonably predicted or determined. As a result, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts and we are unable to determine the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing information contains, or may be deemed to contain, "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) which reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance. We use words such as "anticipates," "projection," "outlook," "forecast," "believes," "plan," "expect," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "estimates," "see," "predicts," "should" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements included in this press release include our expectations about the semiconductor capital equipment market and outlook. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors also include, among others, those identified in "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise unless required by law.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto, Vice President Investor Relations

rbennetto@uct.com

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 25,



June 26,



June 25,



June 26,



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Revenues:























Product

$

442,515



$

277,892



$

788,131



$

537,275

Services



72,685





66,890





144,696





128,403

Total revenues



515,200





344,782





932,827





665,678

Cost of revenues:























Product



367,919





229,276





651,488





444,031

Services



47,398





41,628





94,518





82,107

Total cost of revenues



415,317





270,904





746,006





526,138

Gross profit



99,883





73,878





186,821





139,540

Operating expenses:























Research and development



6,066





3,827





10,274





7,251

Sales and marketing



12,652





5,876





20,260





11,668

General and administrative



49,218





33,350





83,930





67,247

Total operating expenses



67,936





43,053





114,464





86,166

Income from operations



31,947





30,825





72,357





53,374

Interest income



59





158





157





470

Interest expense



(7,059)





(3,773)





(10,664)





(8,961)

Other income (expense), net



(711)





560





(4,974)





(2,131)

Income before provision for income taxes



24,236





27,770





56,876





42,752

Provision for income taxes



6,221





5,691





13,236





10,156

Net income



18,015





22,079





43,640





32,596

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



917





815





1,545





1,910

Net income attributable to UCT

$

17,098



$

21,264



$

42,095



$

30,686

























Net income per share attributable to UCT common stockholders:























Basic

$

0.39



$

0.53



$

1.00



$

0.77

Diluted

$

0.39



$

0.52



$

0.98



$

0.75

Shares used in computing net income per share:























Basic



43,328





40,087





41,946





39,952

Diluted



44,253





40,834





42,948





40,774

 

 



ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; in thousands)



















June 25,



December 25,





2021



2020

ASSETS













Current assets:













  Cash and cash equivalents



$

451,401



$

200,274

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance





210,426





145,539

  Inventories





301,956





180,385

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets





35,506





18,895

Total current assets





999,289





545,093















Property, plant and equipment, net





218,295





159,150

Goodwill





257,179





171,132

Intangibles assets, net





270,518





160,519

Deferred tax assets, net





23,288





23,513

Operating lease right-of-use assets





69,809





37,821

Other non-current assets





8,277





5,315

Total assets



$

1,846,655



$

1,102,543















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













  Bank borrowings



$

21,594



$

7,361

  Accounts payable





231,002





121,328

  Accrued compensation and related benefits





43,911





34,532

  Operating lease liabilities





15,966





11,721

  Other current liabilities





42,487





26,335

Total current liabilities





354,960





201,277















Bank borrowings, net of current portion





573,116





261,619

Deferred tax liabilities





45,497





33,571

Operating lease liabilities





54,274





31,050

Other liabilities





30,088





23,812

Total liabilities





1,057,935





551,329















Equity:













UCT stockholders' equity:













  Common stock





502,873





309,589

  Retained earnings





260,067





217,972

  Accumulated other comprehensive gain





4,586





5,087

Total UCT stockholders' equity





767,526





532,648

  Noncontrolling interest





21,194





18,566

Total equity





788,720





551,214

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

1,846,655



$

1,102,543















 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited; in thousands)















Six Months Ended



June 25, 



June 26, 



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$

43,640



$

32,596

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities (excluding assets acquired and liabilities assumed):











Depreciation and amortization



30,906





23,403

Stock-based compensation



7,169





6,150

Deferred income taxes



877





(17)

Change in the fair value of financial instruments



12,987





4,186

Gain from insurance proceeds



(7,332)





Others



231





(239)

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(13,254)





(26,040)

Inventories



(41,271)





(21,459)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(328)





(1,567)

Other non-current assets



(713)





290

Accounts payable



80,768





6,520

Accrued compensation and related benefits



(1,084)





2,832

Operating lease assets and liabilities



(575)





(510)

Income taxes payable



948





4,887

Other liabilities



3,756





2,153

Net cash provided by operating activities



116,725





33,185

Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(22,702)





(17,049)

Proceeds from sale of equipment, including insurance proceeds



7,399





2,922

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired



(355,155)





Net cash used in investing activities



(370,458)





(14,127)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from bank borrowings



371,486





60,478

Proceeds from issuance of common stock



193,138





260

Principal payments on bank borrowings and finance leases



(43,370)





(26,261)

Payments of debt issuance costs



(8,899)





Employees' taxes paid upon vesting of restricted stock units



(7,013)





(1,382)

Others



(128)





Net cash provided by financing activities



505,214





33,095

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(354)





(320)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



251,127





51,833

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



200,274





162,531

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

451,401



$

214,364

 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; dollars in thousands)













































GAAP





Non-GAAP







Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended





June 25,  2021



June 25,  2021





Products



Services



Consolidated



Products



Services



Consolidated

Revenues



$

442,515



$

72,685



$

515,200



$

442,515



$

72,685



$

515,200

Gross profit



$

74,596



$

25,287



$

99,883



$

83,052



$

26,309



$

109,361

Gross margin





16.9%





34.8%





19.4%





18.8%





36.2%





21.2%

Income from operations



$

24,023



$

7,924



$

31,947



$

48,297



$

12,133



$

60,430

Operating margin





5.4%





10.9%





6.2%





10.9%





16.7%





11.7%





























































Three Months Ended























June 25,  2021























Products



Services



Consolidated

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis



$

74,596



$

25,287



$

99,883

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





658





1,022





1,680

Restructuring charges (2)





201





-





201

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





414





-





414

Fair value related adjustments (4)





7,183











7,183

Non-GAAP gross profit



$

83,052



$

26,309



$

109,361







































Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis





16.9%





34.8%





19.4%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





0.1%





1.4%





0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)





0.1%





-





0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





0.1%





-





0.1%

Fair value related adjustments (4)





1.6%





-





1.4%

Non-GAAP gross margin





18.8%





36.2%





21.2%







































Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis



$

24,023



$

7,924



$

31,947

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





5,795





3,716





9,511

Restructuring charges (2)





(68)





40





(28)

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





3,271





453





3,724

Fair value related adjustments (4)





7,183





-





7,183

Acquisition related costs (5)





8,093





-





8,093

Non-GAAP income from operations



$

48,297



$

12,133



$

60,430







































Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis





5.4%





10.9%





6.2%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)





1.3%





5.1%





1.8%

Restructuring charges (2)





0.0%





0.1%





0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)





0.8%





0.6%





0.7%

Fair value related adjustments (4)





1.6%





0.0%





1.4%

Acquisition related costs (5)





1.8%





0.0%





1.6%

Non-GAAP operating margin





10.9%





16.7%





11.7%







































1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Represents acquisition fair value related adjustments

5    Represents costs related to the acquisition of Ham-Let

 

 

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS





















Three Months Ended



June 25,



June 26,



March 26,



2021



2020



2021

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands)

Reported net income attributable to UCT on a GAAP basis

$

17,098



$

21,264



$

24,997

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



9,511





4,949





4,889

Restructuring charges (2)



(28)





1,572





140

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



3,724





3,104





4,043

Fair value related adjustments (4)



8,583





1,209





11,582

Acquisition related costs (5)



8,093





-





1,337

Insurance proceeds (6)



-





-





(7,332)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)



(5,259)





(2,037)





(2,639)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)



1,956





470





1,140

Non-GAAP net income attributable to UCT

$

43,678



$

30,531



$

38,157



















Reconciliation of GAAP Income from operations to Non-GAAP Income from operations (in thousands)

Reported income from operations on a GAAP basis

$

31,947



$

30,825



$

40,410

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



9,511





4,949





4,889

Restructuring charges (2)



(28)





1,572





140

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



3,724





3,104





4,043

Fair value related adjustments (4)



7,183





-





-

Acquisition related costs (5)



8,093





-





1,337

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

60,430



$

40,450



$

50,819



















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating margin to Non-GAAP Operating margin

Reported operating margin on a GAAP basis



6.2%





8.9%





9.7%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1.8%





1.4%





1.2%

Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%





0.5%





0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.7%





0.9%





1.0%

Fair value related adjustments (4)



1.4%





0.0%





0.0%

Acquisition related costs (5)



1.6%





0.0%





0.3%

Non-GAAP operating margin



11.7%





11.7%





12.2%



















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross profit to Non-GAAP Gross profit (in thousands)

Reported gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

99,883



$

73,878



$

86,938

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



1,680





1,022





1,022

Restructuring charges (2)



201





253





6

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



414





726





980

Fair value related adjustments (4)



7,183





-





-

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

109,361



$

75,879



$

88,946



















Reconciliation of GAAP Gross margin to Non-GAAP Gross margin

Reported gross margin on a GAAP basis



19.4%





21.4%





20.8%

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.3%





0.3%





0.3%

Restructuring charges (2)



0.0%





0.1%





0.0%

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.1%





0.2%





0.2%

Fair value related adjustments (4)



1.4%





0.0%





0.0%

Non-GAAP gross margin



21.2%





22.0%





21.3%



Reconciliation of GAAP Interest and other income (expense) to Non-GAAP Interest and other income (expense) (in thousands)

Reported interest and other income (expense) on a GAAP basis

$

(7,711)



$

(3,055)



$

(7,770)

Fair value related adjustments (4)



1,400





1,209





11,582

Insurance proceeds (6)



-





-





(7,332)

Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense)

$

(6,311)



$

(1,846)



$

(3,520)



















Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Diluted Share

Reported net income on a GAAP basis

$

0.39



$

0.52



$

0.60

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



0.22





0.12





0.12

Restructuring charges (2)



(0.00)





0.04





0.00

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



0.09





0.08





0.10

Fair value related adjustments (4)



0.19





0.03





0.28

Acquisition related costs (5)



0.18





-





0.03

Insurance proceeds (6)



-





-





(0.18)

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)



(0.12)





(0.05)





(0.06)

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)



0.04





0.01





0.03

Non-GAAP net income

$

0.99



$

0.75



$

0.92

Weighted average number of diluted shares (thousands) on a non-GAAP basis



44,253





40,834





41,639



















ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE





















Three Months Ended



June 25,



June 26,



March 26,



2021



2020



2021

(in thousands, except percentages)

















Provision for income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

6,221



$

5,691



$

7,015

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (7)



5,259





2,037





2,639

Income tax effect of valuation allowance (8)



(1,956)





(470)





(1,140)

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

9,524



$

7,258



$

8,514



















Income (loss) before income taxes on a GAAP basis

$

24,236



$

27,770



$

32,640

Amortization of intangible assets (1)



9,511





4,949





4,889

Restructuring charges (2)



(28)





1,572





140

Stock-based compensation expense (3)



3,724





3,104





4,043

Fair value related adjustments (4)



8,583





1,209





11,582

Acquisition related costs (5)



8,093





-





1,337

Insurance proceeds (6)



-





-





(7,332)

Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

54,119



$

38,604



$

47,299

Effective income tax rate on a GAAP basis



25.7%





20.5%





21.5%

Non-GAAP effective income tax rate



17.6%





18.8%





18.0%



















1    Amortization of intangible assets related to the Company's business acquisitions

2    Represents severance, retention and costs related to facility closures

3    Represents compensation expense for stock granted to employees and directors

4    Represents acquisition related fair value adjustments and fair value adjustments of contingent consideration, purchase obligation and forward hedge contracts

5    Represents costs related to acquisitions

6    Insurance proceeds pertaining to the Cinos fire in 2018

7    Tax effect of items (1) through (6) above based on the non-GAAP tax rate shown below

8    The Company's GAAP tax expense is generally higher than the Company's non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to losses in the U.S. with full federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense considers the tax implications as if there was no federal or state valuation allowance position in effect.

 

 

 

