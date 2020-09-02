Ultra_Clean_Holdings_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.)

 By Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.;2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference;

HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT) today announced that it will participate in the 2020 Colliers Institutional Investor Conference. The virtual conference will be held on September 10, 2020.

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as microcontamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto
Vice President Investor Relations
rbennetto@uct.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.