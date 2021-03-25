ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ultra Librarian® (http://www.ultralibrarian.com), the world's largest free cloud-based CAD library provider, today announced its partnership with TDK to bring design engineers a 5W to 40W DC-DC multi-module reference design, from TDK's µPOL™ Embedded DC-DC Converters product line, that enables design engineers to go from concept to design in under 15 minutes.
"This reference design is available in eight CAD formats and its accuracy has been thoroughly tested and verified by the TDK engineering team," said Manny Marcano, president and CEO of Ultra Librarian. "Therefore, our customers can be confident in the quality of their starting point–in the CAD tool of their choice–rather than spending numerous hours recreating a design from a PDF and sourcing relevant parts."
Reference designs are a key tool to help engineers understand, qualify, and successfully implement new components into their designs. To save time and reduce risk, engineers often end up using portions of the reference design circuitry in their design as these have already been tested and qualified by the component vendor. Unfortunately, most reference designs are only available in PDF or other static formats, requiring engineers to re-create the designs in their CAD tools, wasting time and creating opportunities for error during transcription. Reference designs from Ultra Librarian can be downloaded as native CAD files by design engineers, eliminating the risk and inefficiencies caused by downloading PDFs. This TDK reference design is available in OrCAD, Allegro PCB, Altium, Design Spark, Eagle, KiCAD, Mentor DX Designer, and Mentor PADS Logic formats, allowing designers to hit the ground running.
"The starter reference design features TDK's Chip Embedded μPOL DC-DC power modules, maximizing power delivery for high density, small form factor, and low-profile designs, which will ultimately enable higher PCB board density and better system level integration," said Tony Ochoa, Director of Marketing, μPOL, TDK. "These power modules are ideal for crafting DC-DC power solutions in the nooks and crannies between and around the FPGAs, ASICs, memory, and under the hoods of heat sinks on the top or bottom of PCB boards or daughter cards, for design flexibility. These designs emphasize proper component placement, power and ground design, and thermal considerations for quick turnkey design in our customers' favorite CAD tool."
About Ultra Librarian
Ultra Librarian® is the world's largest part library, providing all of the component information designers need to make smart decisions for their next project. Users can instantly access pricing, inventory, manufacturer information, and pre-built parts targeted to their CAD tool of choice. By partnering with Ultra Librarian, you can increase value to customers within the PCB Design industry, provide them with your latest part information and accelerate their path to production; giving you the opportunity to make your pitch when the selection process is happening.
About TDK Corporation
TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics, and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2020, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 107,000 people worldwide.
