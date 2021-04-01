WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Umbrella announced today that it has entered into a Marketing Services Agreement with Market Domination LLC to develop a complete and comprehensive marketing platform for its growth strategy in digital marketing services.
Umbrella is a technology platform and brand that is powering thousands of marketing agencies around the country.
"This agreement with Market Domination LLC gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors," said Itamar Shafir, founder and CEO of Umbrella. "Market Domination LLC will dramatically increase awareness of who we are and what we do for marketing agency owners and digital marketing entrepreneurs."
Market Domination LLC was founded by Seth Greene, an eight-time best-selling author and the only three-time nominee for Marketer of the Year by the prestigious NO BS Insiders Circle, the largest marketing group of its kind in the world. Greene co-hosts the Sharkpreneur Podcast with Kevin Harrington, one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank. He has shared the stage at marketing conferences with Steve Forbes, John Mackey of Whole Foods, Dan Kennedy, Dave Dee and many other visionaries.
"I couldn't be more excited to work with Umbrella," said Seth Greene. "They provide everything a startup or existing agency needs to get to the next level."
About Umbrella:
The digital marketing and accessibility agency provides a full range of services for 2,500 marketing agencies nationwide including leads, fulfillment and branding. Umbrella focuses on small businesses through its Umbrella Local network, which offers experts in your region to handle all of your marketing needs so you can focus on your business.
About Market Domination LLC:
Market Domination LLC, located in Williamsville, NY, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing direct response marketing firms in the U.S. The company provides the highest levels of results-oriented creative, technology and marketing solutions to maximize business growth for clients.
