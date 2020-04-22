Deposit growth of $217.9 million, or 3.9% annualized; loan and lease growth of $55.8 million, or 1.1% annualized Launched COVID-19 support programs for associates, customers, and communities COVID-19 impacts on economic forecasts and CECL adoption resulted in provision for credit losses of $118.1 million Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio of 10.9% and Total Risk Based Capital Ratio of 14.0% Evaluating goodwill for impairment