PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) (the "Company") reported net loss of $28.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $83.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $74.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Earnings (loss) per diluted common share were a loss of $(0.13) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to earnings of $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and earnings of $0.34 for the first quarter of 2019.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global event that has impacted companies of all sizes across every industry. I'm proud that Umpqua responded to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates while minimizing disruption to the essential service of banking. In addition to adapting our operations, we rolled out relief programs to support our associates, customers, and communities, and I'm extremely proud of our significant efforts to promptly ramp up to accept and approve a significant amount of payroll protection loans through the CARES Act," said Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation. "Small businesses are the lifeblood of the United States economy, and a top priority is helping them navigate this extraordinary disruption. To-date we've approved and received SBA PLP numbers to be able to fund more than 6,700 loans for $1.4 billion in balances under the Payroll Protection Program."
O'Haver continued "Like others, Umpqua's financial performance for the quarter reflects the severity and speed of the COVID-19 crisis and the uncertainty facing all businesses. The company adopted CECL during the quarter and due to the COVID-19 influenced economic forecast, it resulted in a significantly higher provision for the quarter. However, the company's ability to pivot quickly and effectively to processing the influx of Payroll Protection Program applications reflects our operating strength and the value of the technological investments made over the past few years. We're confident that as we continue to manage through this crisis, the resilience of our associates and our strong capital and liquidity positions will continue to be a strategic advantage for Umpqua going forward."
Ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our business operations:
- We promptly modified operations to comply with multiple state-level proclamations and CDC guidance and best practice; we continue to:
- restrict all travel.
- maintain a remote work program for associates other than store associates and small groups of other functions that cannot be completed remotely. About 90% of our non-store associates are operating remotely.
- transitioned store operations to restrict lobby access and instructed customers to bank by appointment only which has allowed over 95% of stores to remain open throughout the crisis.
- increased cleaning scope and frequency to our store locations and installed other protective devices for our associates.
- deployed resources to rapidly adjust to new programs such as the Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").
- Mobile banking usage trends are up 5% and unique sessions are up 12% from pre-COVID 19 levels in addition to an expected decline in store transactions of over 40%.
- Continue to offer our Umpqua Go-To® application which offers customers and associates a safe and effective way of conducting banking. In March, Go-To customers using the platform increased 2.5x and message volume increased 3x from January.
- We enhanced associate benefits, including:
- supplemental front line associate pay.
- pandemic pay bank for associates needing additional paid time off due to COVID-19 impacts.
- flexible work rotations and remote work for higher-risk associates.
- Active participant in federal relief programs, including:
- CARES Act PPP.
- Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program.
- Addressing other customer needs during pandemic:
- Payment deferrals.
- Waiving deferral associated fees.
- ATM fee waivers.
- Enhanced community support:
- announced $2.0 million in combined grants and investments to organizations providing COVID-19 community relief and small business microloans
- initiated virtual volunteerism program.
- activated an associate 3:1 giving match to donations.
Notable items that impacted the first quarter 2020 financial results included:
- $118.1 million provision for credit losses reflecting a COVID-19 global pandemic influenced economic forecast, compared to a $16.3 million provision expense in the prior quarter, and a $13.7 million provision expense in the same period of the prior year.
- $25.4 million loss on the fair value change of the MSR asset due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions resulting from the decrease in long term interest rates during the quarter compared to a $5.1 million loss in the prior quarter and a $7.5 million loss in the same period of the prior year.
- $14.3 million loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the decrease in long-term interest rates during the quarter, compared to a gain of $5.0 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $2.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
First Quarter 2020 Highlights (compared to prior quarter):
- Net interest income decreased by $8.3 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily driven by lower average yields on loans and leases, partially offset by a lower cost of interest bearing deposits;
- Provision for credit losses increased by $101.8 million, reflecting a COVID-19 global pandemic influenced economic forecast;
- Net charge-offs increased by thirteen basis points to 0.41% of average loans and leases (annualized);
- Non-interest income decreased by $43.1 million, driven primarily by the $30.7 million loss related to the fair value of the MSR asset and the $14.3 million dollar loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives;
- Non-interest expense decreased by $5.7 million, driven primarily by lower professional fees and services, lower incentives and commissions, and lower other expenses, partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes;
- Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.30% from 0.23%;
- Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.0% and estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio of 10.9%;
- Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share.
Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $29.4 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared to $28.8 billion as of December 31, 2019 and $27.4 billion as of March 31, 2019. Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $11.2 billion as of March 31, 2020, representing 38% of total assets and 49% of total deposits.
Gross loans and leases were $21.3 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $55.8 million relative to December 31, 2019. Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio and specific industry concentrations impacted by COVID-19.
Total deposits were $22.7 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $217.9 million from $22.5 billion as of December 31, 2019. This increase was attributable to growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $256.5 million and money market growth of $151.2 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $218.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, down $8.3 million from the prior quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by lower average yields on loans and leases, partially offset by a lower cost of interest bearing deposits.
The Company's net interest margin was 3.41% for the first quarter of 2020, down ten basis points from 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily driven by the decrease in short and long term interest rates during the quarter.
Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $291.4 million, or 1.37% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2020, which was up from $157.6 million, or 0.74% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2019. The initial adjustment to the allowance for credit losses to record the adoption of CECL as of January 1, 2020 was $53.2 million. The provision for credit losses was $118.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $101.8 million from the prior quarter level, driven primarily by the COVID-19 global pandemic influenced economic forecast.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases increased by thirteen basis points to 0.41% of average loans and leases (annualized). The increase in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to a COVID-19 related single charge-off to a regional air transportation lessor. As of March 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.30% of total assets, compared to 0.23% as of December 31, 2019 and 0.32% as of March 31, 2019.
Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
As described in our 2019 annual report on Form 10-K ("2019 10-K"), on January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), which upon adoption resulted in a reduction to our opening retained earnings balance of approximately $40.2 million, net of income tax, and a pre-tax increase to the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases of approximately $53.2 million. In applying CECL, our financial results will be affected as soon as weak or deteriorating economic conditions are forecasted which alters our expectations for credit losses. In addition, due to the expansion of the time horizon over which we are required to estimate future credit losses under CECL, we may experience increased volatility in our future provisions for credit losses. When utilizing economic forecast models that factor in significant, negative COVID-19 impacts to the economy, we incurred a significant provision expense for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 and may incur significant provision expense for credit losses in future periods as well as actual or projected economic conditions deteriorate further.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $40.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, down $43.1 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by the difference from the prior period on the loss related to the fair value of the MSR asset of $20.3 million and the difference from the prior period on the loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives of $19.3 million.
Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $39.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $3.9 million from the prior quarter. This increase reflects a sequential quarter increase of $88.2 million or 8% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and an increase of nine basis points in the home lending gain on sale margin to 3.43% for the first quarter of 2020. Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 43% related to purchase activity, compared to 55% for the prior quarter and 71% for the same period of the prior year.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $177.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, down $5.7 million from the prior quarter level. This decrease was driven primarily by lower professional fees and services, lower incentives and commissions, and lower other expenses, partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes.
Goodwill
Based on continued market volatility, consensus forecasts for a prolonged low interest rate environment, and the drop in price of the Company's common stock during the quarter, the Company is currently analyzing the value of goodwill within its operating segments related to its prior acquisitions, and believes the value of goodwill has been significantly impaired. Any potential goodwill impairment could be material to reported earnings, but would be a non-cash charge and have no effect on the Company's cash balances, liquidity or tangible equity. In addition, because goodwill and other intangible assets are not included in the calculation of regulatory capital, the Company's well-capitalized regulatory capital ratios would not be affected by this potential non-cash expense. The Company anticipates the analysis will be completed prior to filing the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May 2020.
Capital
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's tangible book value per common share1 was $11.48, compared to $11.39 in the prior quarter and $10.44 in the same period of the prior year. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company declared a dividend of $0.21 per common share.
The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio was 10.9% as of March 31, 2020. The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2020 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.
Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.
The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).
(In thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Total shareholders' equity
$
4,331,294
$
4,313,915
$
4,289,516
$
4,228,507
$
4,112,326
Subtract:
Goodwill (1)
1,787,651
1,787,651
1,787,651
1,787,651
1,787,651
Other intangible assets, net
17,099
18,346
19,750
21,155
22,560
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
2,526,544
$
2,507,918
$
2,482,115
$
2,419,701
$
2,302,115
Total assets
$
29,370,709
$
28,846,809
$
28,930,855
$
27,986,075
$
27,355,625
Subtract:
Goodwill (1)
1,787,651
1,787,651
1,787,651
1,787,651
1,787,651
Other intangible assets, net
17,099
18,346
19,750
21,155
22,560
Tangible assets
$
27,565,959
$
27,040,812
$
27,123,454
$
26,177,269
$
25,545,414
Common shares outstanding at period end
220,175
220,229
220,212
220,499
220,457
Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio
14.75
%
14.95
%
14.83
%
15.11
%
15.03
%
Tangible common equity ratio
9.17
%
9.27
%
9.15
%
9.24
%
9.01
%
Book value per common share
$
19.67
$
19.59
$
19.48
$
19.18
$
18.65
Tangible book value per common share
$
11.48
$
11.39
$
11.27
$
10.97
$
10.44
(1) Please refer to the section above entitled "Goodwill" for discussion on evaluation of potential impairment.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about the projected impact on our business operations of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; timely completion of the goodwill impairment analysis; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; and changes in laws or regulations. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Seq.
Year
Interest income:
Loans and leases
$
245,993
$
262,109
$
266,111
$
264,110
$
258,747
(6)
%
(5)
%
Interest and dividends on investments:
Taxable
16,605
13,361
12,546
10,287
19,956
24
%
(17)
%
Exempt from federal income tax
1,562
1,638
1,727
1,921
2,114
(5)
%
(26)
%
Dividends
678
579
599
574
517
17
%
31
%
Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits
3,331
4,343
4,204
4,708
925
(23)
%
260
%
Total interest income
268,169
282,030
285,187
281,600
282,259
(5)
%
(5)
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
40,290
44,380
45,876
43,591
34,094
(9)
%
18
%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased
395
431
448
403
810
(8)
%
(51)
%
Borrowings
4,046
5,080
4,238
4,563
3,683
(20)
%
10
%
Junior subordinated debentures
4,903
5,325
5,652
5,881
5,987
(8)
%
(18)
%
Total interest expense
49,634
55,216
56,214
54,438
44,574
(10)
%
11
%
Net interest income
218,535
226,814
228,973
227,162
237,685
(4)
%
(8)
%
Provision for credit losses
118,085
16,252
23,227
19,352
13,684
627
%
763
%
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposits
15,638
16,656
16,627
15,953
15,278
(6)
%
2
%
Brokerage revenue
4,015
4,027
4,060
3,980
3,810
0
%
5
%
Residential mortgage banking revenue, net
17,540
34,050
47,000
9,529
11,231
(48)
%
56
%
(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities, net
(133)
2
—
(7,186)
—
nm
nm
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net
814
(84)
257
82,607
695
nm
17
%
Gain on loan and lease sales, net
1,167
4,603
1,762
3,333
769
(75)
%
52
%
BOLI income
2,129
2,078
2,067
2,093
2,168
2
%
(2)
%
Other (expense) income
(526)
22,417
16,739
11,514
11,789
(102)
%
(104)
%
Total non-interest income
40,644
83,749
88,512
121,823
45,740
(51)
%
(11)
%
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
109,774
108,847
106,819
104,049
100,658
1
%
9
%
Occupancy and equipment, net
37,001
36,513
35,446
36,032
36,245
1
%
2
%
Intangible amortization
1,247
1,404
1,405
1,405
1,404
(11)
%
(11)
%
FDIC assessments
2,542
2,867
2,587
2,837
2,942
(11)
%
(14)
%
Other expenses
27,157
33,812
37,333
36,092
30,343
(20)
%
(10)
%
Total non-interest expense
177,721
183,443
183,590
180,415
171,592
(3)
%
4
%
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
(36,627)
110,868
110,668
149,218
98,149
(133)
%
(137)
%
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(8,363)
27,118
26,166
37,408
24,116
(131)
%
(135)
%
Net (loss) income
$
(28,264)
$
83,750
$
84,502
$
111,810
$
74,033
(134)
%
(138)
%
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
220,216
220,222
220,285
220,487
220,366
0
%
0
%
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
220,216
220,671
220,583
220,719
220,655
0
%
0
%
Earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$
(0.13)
$
0.38
$
0.38
$
0.51
$
0.34
(134)
%
(138)
%
Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$
(0.13)
$
0.38
$
0.38
$
0.51
$
0.34
(134)
%
(138)
%
nm = not meaningful
Note: The above Consolidated Statement of Operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is preliminary and does not reflect any estimated goodwill impairment that the Company is in the process of evaluating.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
% Change
(In thousands, except per share data)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Seq.
Year
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
406,426
$
382,598
$
433,620
$
342,508
$
296,967
6
%
37
%
Interest bearing cash and temporary investments
1,251,290
980,158
757,824
691,283
605,841
28
%
107
%
Investment securities:
Equity and other, at fair value
80,797
80,165
64,764
66,358
63,327
1
%
28
%
Available for sale, at fair value
2,890,475
2,814,682
2,842,076
2,698,398
2,894,778
3
%
0
%
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
3,200
3,260
3,320
3,416
3,478
(2)
%
(8)
%
Loans held for sale, at fair value
481,541
513,431
355,022
356,645
240,302
(6)
%
100
%
Loans and leases
21,251,478
21,195,684
21,520,794
20,953,371
20,405,997
0
%
4
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(291,420)
(157,629)
(156,288)
(151,069)
(144,872)
85
%
101
%
Net loans and leases
20,960,058
21,038,055
21,364,506
20,802,302
20,261,125
0
%
3
%
Restricted equity securities
58,062
46,463
54,463
43,063
47,466
25
%
22
%
Premises and equipment, net
195,390
201,460
203,391
210,285
217,595
(3)
%
(10)
%
Operating lease right-of-use assets
115,485
110,718
108,187
112,752
109,807
4
%
5
%
Goodwill
1,787,651
1,787,651
1,787,651
1,787,651
1,787,651
0
%
0
%
Other intangible assets, net
17,099
18,346
19,750
21,155
22,560
(7)
%
(24)
%
Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
94,346
115,010
151,383
139,780
158,946
(18)
%
(41)
%
Bank owned life insurance
322,717
320,611
318,533
316,435
314,303
1
%
3
%
Other assets
706,172
434,201
466,365
394,044
331,479
63
%
113
%
Total assets
$
29,370,709
$
28,846,809
$
28,930,855
$
27,986,075
$
27,355,625
2
%
7
%
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
22,699,375
$
22,481,504
$
22,434,734
$
21,819,013
$
21,243,894
1
%
7
%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
346,245
311,308
296,717
308,052
288,944
11
%
20
%
Borrowings
1,196,597
906,635
1,106,674
821,712
932,420
32
%
28
%
Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value
195,521
274,812
267,798
277,028
294,121
(29)
%
(34)
%
Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost
88,439
88,496
88,553
88,610
88,667
0
%
0
%
Operating lease liabilities
123,962
119,429
116,924
121,742
118,520
4
%
5
%
Deferred tax liability, net
67,512
52,928
67,055
57,757
45,202
28
%
49
%
Other liabilities
321,764
297,782
262,884
263,654
231,531
8
%
39
%
Total liabilities
25,039,415
24,532,894
24,641,339
23,757,568
23,243,299
2
%
8
%
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
3,507,680
3,514,000
3,511,493
3,514,391
3,511,731
0
%
0
%
Retained earnings
655,343
770,366
733,059
695,003
629,877
(15)
%
4
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
168,271
29,549
44,964
19,113
(29,282)
469
%
(675)
%
Total shareholders' equity
4,331,294
4,313,915
4,289,516
4,228,507
4,112,326
0
%
5
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
29,370,709
$
28,846,809
$
28,930,855
$
27,986,075
$
27,355,625
2
%
7
%
Common shares outstanding at period end
220,175
220,229
220,212
220,499
220,457
0
%
0
%
Book value per common share
$
19.67
$
19.59
$
19.48
$
19.18
$
18.65
0
%
5
%
Tangible book value per common share
$
11.48
$
11.39
$
11.27
$
10.97
$
10.44
1
%
10
%
Tangible equity - common
$
2,526,544
$
2,507,918
$
2,482,115
$
2,419,701
$
2,302,115
1
%
10
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.17
%
9.27
%
9.15
%
9.24
%
9.01
%
(0.10)
0.16
Note: The above Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2020 is preliminary and does not reflect any estimated goodwill impairment that the Company is in the process of evaluating.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Loan and Lease Portfolio
(Unaudited)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year
Loans and leases:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
$
3,613,420
$
3,545,566
$
3,495,555
$
3,537,084
$
3,476,972
2
%
4
%
Owner occupied term, net
2,472,187
2,496,088
2,566,299
2,396,674
2,449,648
(1)
%
1
%
Multifamily, net
3,464,217
3,514,774
3,479,986
3,341,547
3,302,936
(1)
%
5
%
Construction & development, net
667,975
678,740
771,214
732,932
686,107
(2)
%
(3)
%
Residential development, net
187,594
189,010
191,500
199,421
205,963
(1)
%
(9)
%
Commercial:
Term, net
2,317,573
2,232,817
2,310,759
2,271,346
2,185,322
4
%
6
%
Lines of credit & other, net
1,208,051
1,212,393
1,254,755
1,280,587
1,229,092
0
%
(2)
%
Leases & equipment finance, net
1,492,762
1,465,489
1,485,753
1,449,579
1,378,686
2
%
8
%
Residential:
Mortgage, net
4,193,908
4,215,424
4,245,674
3,995,643
3,768,955
(1)
%
11
%
Home equity loans & lines, net
1,249,152
1,237,512
1,224,578
1,215,215
1,170,252
1
%
7
%
Consumer & other, net
384,639
407,871
494,721
533,343
552,064
(6)
%
(30)
%
Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs
$
21,251,478
$
21,195,684
$
21,520,794
$
20,953,371
$
20,405,997
0
%
4
%
Loan and leases mix:
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied term, net
17
%
17
%
16
%
17
%
17
%
Owner occupied term, net
12
%
12
%
12
%
11
%
12
%
Multifamily, net
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
16
%
Construction & development, net
3
%
3
%
4
%
3
%
3
%
Residential development, net
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
1
%
Commercial:
Term, net
11
%
10
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
Lines of credit & other, net
5
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
6
%
Leases & equipment finance, net
7
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
7
%
Residential:
Mortgage, net
20
%
20
%
20
%
19
%
18
%
Home equity loans & lines, net
6
%
6
%
5
%
6
%
6
%
Consumer & other, net
2
%
2
%
2
%
3
%
3
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Deposits by Type/Core Deposits
(Unaudited)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Seq.
Year over Year
Deposits:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$
7,169,907
$
6,913,375
$
7,123,180
$
6,771,087
$
6,495,562
4
%
10
%
Demand, interest bearing
2,482,908
2,524,534
2,406,404
2,355,473
2,341,441
(2)
%
6
%
Money market
7,082,011
6,930,815
6,646,383
6,789,036
6,469,286
2
%
9
%
Savings
1,486,909
1,471,475
1,469,302
1,446,332
1,479,509
1
%
1
%
Time
4,477,640
4,641,305
4,789,465
4,457,085
4,458,096
(4)
%
0
%
Total
$
22,699,375
$
22,481,504
$
22,434,734
$
21,819,013
$
21,243,894
1
%
7
%
Total core deposits (1)
$
19,434,228
$
19,061,058
$
18,845,328
$
18,529,797
$
17,903,754
2
%
9
%
Deposit mix:
Demand, non-interest bearing
32
%
31
%
32
%
31
%
31
%
Demand, interest bearing
11
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
11
%
Money market
31
%
31
%
30
%
31
%
30
%
Savings
7
%
6
%
6
%
7
%
7
%
Time
19
%
21
%
21
%
20
%
21
%
Total
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
100
%
Number of open accounts:
Demand, non-interest bearing
416,270
415,254
413,633
409,235
406,039
Demand, interest bearing
75,514
75,900
76,390
76,686
76,712
Money market
59,203
58,888
58,796
58,158
56,602
Savings
159,870
159,948
160,673
160,708
161,039
Time
62,515
62,952
62,122
60,571
58,210
Total
773,372
772,942
771,614
765,358
758,602
Average balance per account:
Demand, non-interest bearing
$
17.2
$
16.6
$
17.2
$
16.5
$
16.0
Demand, interest bearing
32.9
33.3
31.5
30.7
30.5
Money market
119.6
117.7
113.0
116.7
114.3
Savings
9.3
9.2
9.1
9.0
9.2
Time
71.6
73.7
77.1
73.6
76.6
Total
$
29.4
$
29.1
$
29.1
$
28.5
$
28.0
(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $100,000.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Seq.
Year
Non-performing assets:
Loans and leases on non-accrual status
$
39,128
$
26,244
$
31,636
$
35,022
$
44,586
49
%
(12)
%
Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)
47,185
37,969
35,745
35,700
31,424
24
%
50
%
Total non-performing loans and leases
86,313
64,213
67,381
70,722
76,010
34
%
14
%
Other real estate owned
3,020
3,295
4,026
8,423
10,488
(8)
%
(71)
%
Total non-performing assets
$
89,333
$
67,508
$
71,407
$
79,145
$
86,498
32
%
3
%
Performing restructured loans and leases
$
20,541
$
18,576
$
14,309
$
15,267
$
15,726
11
%
31
%
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days
$
59,962
$
41,882
$
44,390
$
40,619
$
53,009
43
%
13
%
Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases
0.28
%
0.20
%
0.21
%
0.19
%
0.26
%
Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)
0.41
%
0.30
%
0.31
%
0.34
%
0.37
%
Non-performing assets to total assets(1)
0.30
%
0.23
%
0.25
%
0.28
%
0.32
%
(1)
Excludes non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $5.3 million, $4.3 million, $5.2 million, $5.4 million, and $158,000 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Seq.
Year
Allowance for credit losses (ACL):
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)
$
157,629
$
156,288
$
151,069
$
144,872
$
144,871
1
%
9
%
Beginning reserve for unfunded commitments (RUC)
5,106
5,085
4,857
4,654
4,523
0
%
13
%
Beginning allowance
162,735
161,373
155,926
149,526
149,394
1
%
9
%
Impact of adoption of CECL
53,237
—
—
—
—
nm
nm
Provision for credit losses (1)
118,085
16,273
23,455
19,555
13,815
626
%
755
%
Charge-offs
(24,455)
(18,734)
(23,112)
(16,707)
(17,152)
31
%
43
%
Recoveries
2,745
3,823
5,104
3,552
3,469
(28)
%
(21)
%
Net charge-offs
(21,710)
(14,911)
(18,008)
(13,155)
(13,683)
46
%
59
%
Ending ACLLL
291,420
157,629
156,288
151,069
144,872
85
%
101
%
Ending RUC balance
20,927
5,106
5,085
4,857
4,654
310
%
350
%
Ending allowance
$
312,347
$
162,735
$
161,373
$
155,926
$
149,526
92
%
109
%
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)
0.41
%
0.28
%
0.34
%
0.26
%
0.27
%
Recoveries to gross charge-offs
11.22
%
20.41
%
22.08
%
21.26
%
20.23
%
ACLLL to loans and leases
1.37
%
0.74
%
0.73
%
0.72
%
0.71
%
ACL to loans and leases
1.47
%
0.77
%
0.75
%
0.74
%
0.73
%
nm = not meaningful
(1) For comparability, the provision for credit losses includes both the provision for loan and lease losses and the provision for reserve for unfunded commitments in prior periods.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Selected Ratios
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Seq.
Year
Average Rates:
Yield on loans held for sale
4.20
%
4.25
%
4.82
%
5.03
%
5.95
%
(0.05)
(1.75)
Yield on loans and leases
4.58
%
4.80
%
4.93
%
5.07
%
5.06
%
(0.22)
(0.48)
Yield on taxable investments
2.50
%
2.05
%
1.99
%
1.62
%
2.96
%
0.45
(0.46)
Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)
3.14
%
3.23
%
3.30
%
3.42
%
3.59
%
(0.09)
(0.45)
Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments
1.23
%
1.65
%
2.20
%
2.41
%
2.44
%
(0.42)
(1.21)
Total yield on earning assets (1)
4.19
%
4.36
%
4.52
%
4.59
%
4.79
%
(0.17)
(0.60)
Cost of interest bearing deposits
1.03
%
1.13
%
1.19
%
1.16
%
0.97
%
(0.10)
0.06
Cost of securities sold under agreements
to repurchase and fed funds purchased
0.47
%
0.56
%
0.57
%
0.55
%
0.88
%
(0.09)
(0.41)
Cost of borrowings
1.79
%
1.96
%
1.95
%
2.03
%
1.88
%
(0.17)
(0.09)
Cost of junior subordinated debentures
5.45
%
5.92
%
6.14
%
6.17
%
6.24
%
(0.47)
(0.79)
Total cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.15
%
1.27
%
1.33
%
1.31
%
1.14
%
(0.12)
0.01
Net interest spread (1)
3.04
%
3.09
%
3.19
%
3.28
%
3.65
%
(0.05)
(0.61)
Net interest margin (1)
3.41
%
3.51
%
3.63
%
3.70
%
4.03
%
(0.10)
(0.62)
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
(0.39)
%
1.15
%
1.18
%
1.62
%
1.12
%
(1.54)
(1.51)
Return on average tangible assets
(0.42)
%
1.22
%
1.26
%
1.73
%
1.20
%
(1.64)
(1.62)
Return on average common equity
(2.66)
%
7.70
%
7.87
%
10.80
%
7.34
%
(10.36)
(10.00)
Return on average tangible common equity
(4.60)
%
13.24
%
13.67
%
19.14
%
13.17
%
(17.84)
(17.77)
Efficiency ratio – Consolidated
68.48
%
59.00
%
57.76
%
51.64
%
60.44
%
9.48
8.04
Efficiency ratio – Bank
66.66
%
57.56
%
56.22
%
50.16
%
58.57
%
9.10
8.09
(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Seq.
Year
Temporary investments and interest bearing cash
$
1,084,854
$
1,045,975
$
759,416
$
783,703
$
153,347
4
%
607
%
Investment securities, taxable
2,760,461
2,719,089
2,648,092
2,683,472
2,757,644
2
%
0
%
Investment securities, tax-exempt
241,105
244,895
252,765
271,633
287,366
(2)
%
(16)
%
Loans held for sale
406,434
415,169
328,155
264,445
187,656
(2)
%
117
%
Loans and leases
21,196,989
21,379,239
21,170,915
20,605,963
20,388,988
(1)
%
4
%
Total interest earning assets
25,689,843
25,804,367
25,159,343
24,609,216
23,775,001
0
%
8
%
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,805,440
1,806,791
1,808,191
1,809,583
1,811,007
0
%
0
%
Total assets
28,865,110
28,981,387
28,356,982
27,709,310
26,811,621
0
%
8
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
6,880,457
7,037,320
6,880,093
6,556,090
6,505,615
(2)
%
6
%
Interest bearing deposits
15,695,309
15,550,483
15,289,464
15,069,198
14,304,325
1
%
10
%
Total deposits
22,575,766
22,587,803
22,169,557
21,625,288
20,809,940
0
%
8
%
Interest bearing liabilities
17,301,712
17,237,770
16,827,917
16,646,949
15,858,561
0
%
9
%
Shareholders' equity - common
4,277,974
4,317,277
4,260,810
4,153,175
4,091,174
(1)
%
5
%
Tangible common equity (1)
2,472,534
2,510,486
2,452,619
2,343,592
2,280,167
(2)
%
8
%
(1) Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:
Loans held for sale
$
406,434
$
4,264
4.20
%
$
415,169
$
4,408
4.25
%
$
187,656
$
2,790
5.95
%
Loans and leases (1)
21,196,989
241,729
4.58
%
21,379,239
257,701
4.80
%
20,388,988
255,957
5.06
%
Taxable securities
2,760,461
17,283
2.50
%
2,719,089
13,940
2.05
%
2,757,644
20,473
2.96
%
Non-taxable securities (2)
241,105
1,894
3.14
%
244,895
1,980
3.23
%
287,366
2,580
3.59
%
Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash
1,084,854
3,331
1.23
%
1,045,975
4,343
1.65
%
153,347
925
2.44
%
Total interest-earning assets
25,689,843
$
268,501
4.19
%
25,804,367
$
282,372
4.36
%
23,775,001
$
282,725
4.79
%
Other assets
3,175,267
3,177,020
3,036,620
Total assets
$
28,865,110
$
28,981,387
$
26,811,621
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,471,556
$
3,543
0.58
%
$
2,446,137
$
3,485
0.57
%
$
2,319,718
$
2,640
0.46
%
Money market deposits
7,107,626
11,759
0.66
%
6,853,118
13,690
0.79
%
6,391,721
11,017
0.70
%
Savings deposits
1,485,171
241
0.07
%
1,463,744
509
0.14
%
1,488,530
270
0.07
%
Time deposits
4,630,956
24,747
2.15
%
4,787,484
26,696
2.21
%
4,104,356
20,167
1.99
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
15,695,309
40,290
1.03
%
15,550,483
44,380
1.13
%
14,304,325
34,094
0.97
%
Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased
337,796
395
0.47
%
303,230
431
0.56
%
371,336
810
0.88
%
Borrowings
906,624
4,046
1.79
%
1,027,311
5,080
1.96
%
793,797
3,683
1.88
%
Junior subordinated debentures
361,983
4,903
5.45
%
356,746
5,325
5.92
%
389,103
5,987
6.24
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
17,301,712
$
49,634
1.15
%
17,237,770
$
55,216
1.27
%
15,858,561
$
44,574
1.14
%
Non-interest-bearing deposits
6,880,457
7,037,320
6,505,615
Other liabilities
404,967
389,020
356,271
Total liabilities
24,587,136
24,664,110
22,720,447
Common equity
4,277,974
4,317,277
4,091,174
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
28,865,110
$
28,981,387
$
26,811,621
NET INTEREST INCOME
$
218,867
$
227,156
$
238,151
NET INTEREST SPREAD
3.04
%
3.09
%
3.65
%
NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)
3.41
%
3.51
%
4.03
%
(1)
Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.
(2)
Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $332,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $342,000 for December 31, 2019 and $466,000 for March 31, 2019.
Umpqua Holdings Corporation
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Seq.
Year
Residential mortgage banking revenue:
Origination and sale
$
39,347
$
35,438
$
31,432
$
23,151
$
14,373
11
%
174
%
Servicing
8,880
8,981
11,358
11,036
10,824
(1)
%
(18)
%
Change in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(5,329)
(5,237)
(6,835)
(6,905)
(6,431)
2
%
(17)
%
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(25,358)
(5,132)
11,045
(17,753)
(7,535)
394
%
237
%
Total
$
17,540
$
34,050
$
47,000
$
9,529
$
11,231
(48)
%
56
%
Closed loan volume:
Portfolio
$
252,329
$
335,511
$
611,022
$
481,878
$
318,612
(25)
%
(21)
%
For-sale
1,148,184
1,060,016
844,442
698,150
487,090
8
%
136
%
Total
$
1,400,513
$
1,395,527
$
1,455,464
$
1,180,028
$
805,702
0
%
74
%
Gain on sale margin:
Based on for-sale volume
3.43
%
3.34
%
3.72
%
3.32
%
2.95
%
0.09
0.48
Residential mortgage servicing rights:
Balance, beginning of period
$
115,010
$
151,383
$
139,780
$
158,946
$
169,025
(24)
%
(32)
%
Additions for new MSR capitalized
10,023
8,397
7,393
5,492
3,887
19
%
158
%
Sale of MSR assets
—
(34,401)
—
—
—
(100)
%
nm
Changes in fair value of MSR asset:
Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time
(5,329)
(5,237)
(6,835)
(6,905)
(6,431)
2
%
(17)
%
Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions
(25,358)
(5,132)
11,045
(17,753)
(7,535)
394
%
237
%
Balance, end of period
$
94,346
$
115,010
$
151,383
$
139,780
$
158,946
(18)
%
(41)
%
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
$
12,533,045
$
12,276,943
$
15,707,519
$
15,796,102
$
15,902,587
2
%
(21)
%
MSR as % of serviced portfolio
0.75
%
0.94
%
0.96
%
0.88
%
1.00
%
(0.19)
(0.25)
nm = not meaningful