UHC_Logo.jpg
By Umpqua Holdings Corporation

PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) (the "Company") reported net loss of $28.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $83.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $74.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Earnings (loss) per diluted common share were a loss of $(0.13) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to earnings of $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and earnings of $0.34 for the first quarter of 2019.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global event that has impacted companies of all sizes across every industry. I'm proud that Umpqua responded to protect the health and safety of our customers and associates while minimizing disruption to the essential service of banking. In addition to adapting our operations, we rolled out relief programs to support our associates, customers, and communities, and I'm extremely proud of our significant efforts to promptly ramp up to accept and approve a significant amount of payroll protection loans through the CARES Act," said Cort O'Haver, president and CEO of Umpqua Holdings Corporation. "Small businesses are the lifeblood of the United States economy, and a top priority is helping them navigate this extraordinary disruption. To-date we've approved and received SBA PLP numbers to be able to fund more than 6,700 loans for $1.4 billion in balances under the Payroll Protection Program." 

O'Haver continued "Like others, Umpqua's financial performance for the quarter reflects the severity and speed of the COVID-19 crisis and the uncertainty facing all businesses. The company adopted CECL during the quarter and due to the COVID-19 influenced economic forecast, it resulted in a significantly higher provision for the quarter. However, the company's ability to pivot quickly and effectively to processing the influx of Payroll Protection Program applications reflects our operating strength and the value of the technological investments made over the past few years. We're confident that as we continue to manage through this crisis, the resilience of our associates and our strong capital and liquidity positions will continue to be a strategic advantage for Umpqua going forward."

Ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our business operations:

  • We promptly modified operations to comply with multiple state-level proclamations and CDC guidance and best practice; we continue to:
    • restrict all travel.
    • maintain a remote work program for associates other than store associates and small groups of other functions that cannot be completed remotely.  About 90% of our non-store associates are operating remotely.
    • transitioned store operations to restrict lobby access and instructed customers to bank by appointment only which has allowed over 95% of stores to remain open throughout the crisis.
    • increased cleaning scope and frequency to our store locations and installed other protective devices for our associates.
    • deployed resources to rapidly adjust to new programs such as the Payroll Protection Program ("PPP").
  • Mobile banking usage trends are up 5% and unique sessions are up 12% from pre-COVID 19 levels in addition to an expected decline in store transactions of over 40%.
  • Continue to offer our Umpqua Go-To® application which offers customers and associates a safe and effective way of conducting banking.  In March, Go-To customers using the platform increased 2.5x and message volume increased 3x from January.
  • We enhanced associate benefits, including:
    • supplemental front line associate pay.
    • pandemic pay bank for associates needing additional paid time off due to COVID-19 impacts.
    • flexible work rotations and remote work for higher-risk associates.
  • Active participant in federal relief programs, including:
    • CARES Act PPP.
    • Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program.
  • Addressing other customer needs during pandemic:
    • Payment deferrals.
    • Waiving deferral associated fees.
    • ATM fee waivers.
  • Enhanced community support:
    • announced $2.0 million in combined grants and investments to organizations providing COVID-19 community relief and small business microloans
    • initiated virtual volunteerism program.
    • activated an associate 3:1 giving match to donations.

Notable items that impacted the first quarter 2020 financial results included:

  • $118.1 million provision for credit losses reflecting a COVID-19 global pandemic influenced economic forecast, compared to a $16.3 million provision expense in the prior quarter, and a $13.7 million provision expense in the same period of the prior year.
  • $25.4 million loss on the fair value change of the MSR asset due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions resulting from the decrease in long term interest rates during the quarter compared to a $5.1 million loss in the prior quarter and a $7.5 million loss in the same period of the prior year.
  • $14.3 million loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives attributable to the decrease in long-term interest rates during the quarter, compared to a gain of $5.0 million in the prior quarter and a loss of $2.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights (compared to prior quarter):

  • Net interest income decreased by $8.3 million on a quarter to quarter basis primarily driven by lower average yields on loans and leases, partially offset by a lower cost of interest bearing deposits;
  • Provision for credit losses increased by $101.8 million, reflecting a COVID-19 global pandemic influenced economic forecast;
  • Net charge-offs increased by thirteen basis points to 0.41% of average loans and leases (annualized);
  • Non-interest income decreased by $43.1 million, driven primarily by the $30.7 million loss related to the fair value of the MSR asset and the $14.3 million dollar loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives;
  • Non-interest expense decreased by $5.7 million, driven primarily by lower professional fees and services, lower incentives and commissions, and lower other expenses, partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes;
  • Non-performing assets to total assets increased to 0.30% from 0.23%;
  • Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 14.0% and estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio of 10.9%;
  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share.

Balance Sheet
Total consolidated assets were $29.4 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared to $28.8 billion as of December 31, 2019 and $27.4 billion as of March 31, 2019.  Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $11.2 billion as of March 31, 2020, representing 38% of total assets and 49% of total deposits.

Gross loans and leases were $21.3 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $55.8 million relative to December 31, 2019.  Please refer to the additional loan tables in the Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation for select underwriting characteristics of the loan portfolio and specific industry concentrations impacted by COVID-19.

Total deposits were $22.7 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $217.9 million from $22.5 billion as of December 31, 2019.  This increase was attributable to growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $256.5 million and money market growth of $151.2 million.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $218.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, down $8.3 million from the prior quarter.  This decrease was primarily driven by lower average yields on loans and leases, partially offset by a lower cost of interest bearing deposits.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.41% for the first quarter of 2020, down ten basis points from 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2019 primarily driven by the decrease in short and long term interest rates during the quarter.

Credit Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $291.4 million, or 1.37% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2020, which was up from $157.6 million, or 0.74% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2019.  The initial adjustment to the allowance for credit losses to record the adoption of CECL as of January 1, 2020 was $53.2 million.  The provision for credit losses was $118.1 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $101.8 million from the prior quarter level, driven primarily by the COVID-19 global pandemic influenced economic forecast.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases increased by thirteen basis points to 0.41% of average loans and leases (annualized).  The increase in net charge-offs for the quarter was primarily due to a COVID-19 related single charge-off to a regional air transportation lessor.  As of March 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.30% of total assets, compared to 0.23% as of December 31, 2019 and 0.32% as of March 31, 2019.

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL)
As described in our 2019 annual report on Form 10-K ("2019 10-K"), on January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments —Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("CECL"), which upon adoption resulted in a reduction to our opening retained earnings balance of approximately $40.2 million, net of income tax, and a pre-tax increase to the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases of approximately $53.2 million.  In applying CECL, our financial results will be affected as soon as weak or deteriorating economic conditions are forecasted which alters our expectations for credit losses. In addition, due to the expansion of the time horizon over which we are required to estimate future credit losses under CECL, we may experience increased volatility in our future provisions for credit losses. When utilizing economic forecast models that factor in significant, negative COVID-19 impacts to the economy, we incurred a significant provision expense for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020 and may incur significant provision expense for credit losses in future periods as well as actual or projected economic conditions deteriorate further.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $40.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, down $43.1 million from the prior quarter driven primarily by the difference from the prior period on the loss related to the fair value of the MSR asset of $20.3 million and the difference from the prior period on the loss related to the fair value of the debt capital market swap derivatives of $19.3 million.

Revenue from the origination and sale of residential mortgages was $39.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of $3.9 million from the prior quarter.  This increase reflects a sequential quarter increase of $88.2 million or 8% in for-sale mortgage origination volume and an increase of nine basis points in the home lending gain on sale margin to 3.43% for the first quarter of 2020.  Of the current quarter's mortgage production, 43% related to purchase activity, compared to 55% for the prior quarter and 71% for the same period of the prior year.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $177.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, down $5.7 million from the prior quarter level. This decrease was driven primarily by lower professional fees and services, lower incentives and commissions, and lower other expenses, partially offset by seasonally higher payroll taxes.

Goodwill
Based on continued market volatility, consensus forecasts for a prolonged low interest rate environment, and the drop in price of the Company's common stock during the quarter, the Company is currently analyzing the value of goodwill within its operating segments related to its prior acquisitions, and believes the value of goodwill has been significantly impaired.  Any potential goodwill impairment could be material to reported earnings, but would be a non-cash charge and have no effect on the Company's cash balances, liquidity or tangible equity. In addition, because goodwill and other intangible assets are not included in the calculation of regulatory capital, the Company's well-capitalized regulatory capital ratios would not be affected by this potential non-cash expense. The Company anticipates the analysis will be completed prior to filing the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May 2020.

Capital
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's tangible book value per common share1 was $11.48, compared to $11.39 in the prior quarter and $10.44 in the same period of the prior year. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company declared a dividend of $0.21 per common share.

The Company's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% and its estimated Tier 1 common to risk weighted assets ratio was 10.9% as of March 31, 2020.  The Company remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums.  The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2020 are estimates, pending completion and filing of the Company's regulatory reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company's financial performance; however, readers of this document are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported.

Management believes tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio are useful measures of capital adequacy because they provide a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability to absorb potential losses. Tangible common equity is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs). Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).  The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as tangible common shareholders' equity divided by tangible assets.

The following table provides reconciliations of ending shareholders' equity (GAAP) to ending tangible common equity (non-GAAP), and ending assets (GAAP) to ending tangible assets (non-GAAP).

(In thousands, except per share data)


Mar 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2019


Sep 30, 2019


Jun 30, 2019


Mar 31, 2019

Total shareholders' equity


$

4,331,294



$

4,313,915



$

4,289,516



$

4,228,507



$

4,112,326


Subtract:











Goodwill (1)


1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651


Other intangible assets, net


17,099



18,346



19,750



21,155



22,560


Tangible common shareholders' equity


$

2,526,544



$

2,507,918



$

2,482,115



$

2,419,701



$

2,302,115


Total assets


$

29,370,709



$

28,846,809



$

28,930,855



$

27,986,075



$

27,355,625


Subtract:











Goodwill (1)


1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651


Other intangible assets, net


17,099



18,346



19,750



21,155



22,560


Tangible assets


$

27,565,959



$

27,040,812



$

27,123,454



$

26,177,269



$

25,545,414


Common shares outstanding at period end


220,175



220,229



220,212



220,499



220,457













Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio


14.75

%


14.95

%


14.83

%


15.11

%


15.03

%

Tangible common equity ratio


9.17

%


9.27

%


9.15

%


9.24

%


9.01

%

Book value per common share


$

19.67



$

19.59



$

19.48



$

19.18



$

18.65


Tangible book value per common share


$

11.48



$

11.39



$

11.27



$

10.97



$

10.44



(1) Please refer to the section above entitled "Goodwill" for discussion on evaluation of potential impairment.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call on April 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation. To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 9267202.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 9267202. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audio cast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at umpquabank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about the projected impact on our business operations of the COVID-19 global pandemic.  Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make are set forth in our filings with the SEC and include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, and any slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that exceeds current consensus estimates; timely completion of the goodwill impairment analysis; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; and changes in laws or regulations. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Company, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31,
2020


Dec 31,
2019


Sep 30,
2019


Jun 30,
2019


Mar 31,
2019


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Interest income:














Loans and leases

$

245,993



$

262,109



$

266,111



$

264,110



$

258,747



(6)

%


(5)

%

Interest and dividends on investments:














Taxable

16,605



13,361



12,546



10,287



19,956



24

%


(17)

%

Exempt from federal income tax

1,562



1,638



1,727



1,921



2,114



(5)

%


(26)

%

Dividends

678



579



599



574



517



17

%


31

%

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

3,331



4,343



4,204



4,708



925



(23)

%


260

%

Total interest income

268,169



282,030



285,187



281,600



282,259



(5)

%


(5)

%

Interest expense:














Deposits

40,290



44,380



45,876



43,591



34,094



(9)

%


18

%

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

395



431



448



403



810



(8)

%


(51)

%

Borrowings

4,046



5,080



4,238



4,563



3,683



(20)

%


10

%

Junior subordinated debentures

4,903



5,325



5,652



5,881



5,987



(8)

%


(18)

%

Total interest expense

49,634



55,216



56,214



54,438



44,574



(10)

%


11

%

Net interest income

218,535



226,814



228,973



227,162



237,685



(4)

%


(8)

%

Provision for credit losses

118,085



16,252



23,227



19,352



13,684



627

%


763

%

Non-interest income:














Service charges on deposits

15,638



16,656



16,627



15,953



15,278



(6)

%


2

%

Brokerage revenue

4,015



4,027



4,060



3,980



3,810



0

%


5

%

Residential mortgage banking revenue, net

17,540



34,050



47,000



9,529



11,231



(48)

%


56

%

(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities, net

(133)



2





(7,186)





nm


nm

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

814



(84)



257



82,607



695



nm


17

%

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

1,167



4,603



1,762



3,333



769



(75)

%


52

%

BOLI income

2,129



2,078



2,067



2,093



2,168



2

%


(2)

%

Other (expense) income

(526)



22,417



16,739



11,514



11,789



(102)

%


(104)

%

Total non-interest income

40,644



83,749



88,512



121,823



45,740



(51)

%


(11)

%

Non-interest expense:














Salaries and employee benefits

109,774



108,847



106,819



104,049



100,658



1

%


9

%

Occupancy and equipment, net

37,001



36,513



35,446



36,032



36,245



1

%


2

%

Intangible amortization

1,247



1,404



1,405



1,405



1,404



(11)

%


(11)

%

FDIC assessments

2,542



2,867



2,587



2,837



2,942



(11)

%


(14)

%

Other expenses

27,157



33,812



37,333



36,092



30,343



(20)

%


(10)

%

Total non-interest expense

177,721



183,443



183,590



180,415



171,592



(3)

%


4

%

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(36,627)



110,868



110,668



149,218



98,149



(133)

%


(137)

%

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(8,363)



27,118



26,166



37,408



24,116



(131)

%


(135)

%

Net (loss) income

$

(28,264)



$

83,750



$

84,502



$

111,810



$

74,033



(134)

%


(138)

%















Weighted average basic shares outstanding

220,216



220,222



220,285



220,487



220,366



0

%


0

%

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

220,216



220,671



220,583



220,719



220,655



0

%


0

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – basic

$

(0.13)



$

0.38



$

0.38



$

0.51



$

0.34



(134)

%


(138)

%

Earnings (loss) per common share – diluted

$

(0.13)



$

0.38



$

0.38



$

0.51



$

0.34



(134)

%


(138)

%















nm = not meaningful









Note: The above Consolidated Statement of Operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 is preliminary and does not reflect any estimated goodwill impairment that the Company is in the process of evaluating.


 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)












% Change

(In thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2019


Sep 30, 2019


Jun 30, 2019


Mar 31, 2019


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Assets:














Cash and due from banks

$

406,426



$

382,598



$

433,620



$

342,508



$

296,967



6

%


37

%

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

1,251,290



980,158



757,824



691,283



605,841



28

%


107

%

Investment securities:














Equity and other, at fair value

80,797



80,165



64,764



66,358



63,327



1

%


28

%

Available for sale, at fair value

2,890,475



2,814,682



2,842,076



2,698,398



2,894,778



3

%


0

%

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

3,200



3,260



3,320



3,416



3,478



(2)

%


(8)

%

Loans held for sale, at fair value

481,541



513,431



355,022



356,645



240,302



(6)

%


100

%

Loans and leases

21,251,478



21,195,684



21,520,794



20,953,371



20,405,997



0

%


4

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(291,420)



(157,629)



(156,288)



(151,069)



(144,872)



85

%


101

%

Net loans and leases

20,960,058



21,038,055



21,364,506



20,802,302



20,261,125



0

%


3

%

Restricted equity securities

58,062



46,463



54,463



43,063



47,466



25

%


22

%

Premises and equipment, net

195,390



201,460



203,391



210,285



217,595



(3)

%


(10)

%

Operating lease right-of-use assets

115,485



110,718



108,187



112,752



109,807



4

%


5

%

Goodwill

1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



1,787,651



0

%


0

%

Other intangible assets, net

17,099



18,346



19,750



21,155



22,560



(7)

%


(24)

%

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

94,346



115,010



151,383



139,780



158,946



(18)

%


(41)

%

Bank owned life insurance

322,717



320,611



318,533



316,435



314,303



1

%


3

%

Other assets

706,172



434,201



466,365



394,044



331,479



63

%


113

%

Total assets

$

29,370,709



$

28,846,809



$

28,930,855



$

27,986,075



$

27,355,625



2

%


7

%

Liabilities:














Deposits

$

22,699,375



$

22,481,504



$

22,434,734



$

21,819,013



$

21,243,894



1

%


7

%

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

346,245



311,308



296,717



308,052



288,944



11

%


20

%

Borrowings

1,196,597



906,635



1,106,674



821,712



932,420



32

%


28

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

195,521



274,812



267,798



277,028



294,121



(29)

%


(34)

%

Junior subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

88,439



88,496



88,553



88,610



88,667



0

%


0

%

Operating lease liabilities

123,962



119,429



116,924



121,742



118,520



4

%


5

%

Deferred tax liability, net

67,512



52,928



67,055



57,757



45,202



28

%


49

%

Other liabilities

321,764



297,782



262,884



263,654



231,531



8

%


39

%

Total liabilities

25,039,415



24,532,894



24,641,339



23,757,568



23,243,299



2

%


8

%

Shareholders' equity:














Common stock

3,507,680



3,514,000



3,511,493



3,514,391



3,511,731



0

%


0

%

Retained earnings

655,343



770,366



733,059



695,003



629,877



(15)

%


4

%

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

168,271



29,549



44,964



19,113



(29,282)



469

%


(675)

%

Total shareholders' equity

4,331,294



4,313,915



4,289,516



4,228,507



4,112,326



0

%


5

%

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

29,370,709



$

28,846,809



$

28,930,855



$

27,986,075



$

27,355,625



2

%


7

%















Common shares outstanding at period end

220,175



220,229



220,212



220,499



220,457



0

%


0

%

Book value per common share

$

19.67



$

19.59



$

19.48



$

19.18



$

18.65



0

%


5

%

Tangible book value per common share

$

11.48



$

11.39



$

11.27



$

10.97



$

10.44



1

%


10

%

Tangible equity - common

$

2,526,544



$

2,507,918



$

2,482,115



$

2,419,701



$

2,302,115



1

%


10

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.17

%


9.27

%


9.15

%


9.24

%


9.01

%


(0.10)


0.16


Note: The above Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2020 is preliminary and does not reflect any estimated goodwill impairment that the Company is in the process of evaluating.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Loan and Lease Portfolio

(Unaudited)



Mar 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2019


Sep 30, 2019


Jun 30, 2019


Mar 31, 2019


% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:















Commercial real estate:















Non-owner occupied term, net


$

3,613,420



$

3,545,566



$

3,495,555



$

3,537,084



$

3,476,972



2

%


4

%

Owner occupied term, net


2,472,187



2,496,088



2,566,299



2,396,674



2,449,648



(1)

%


1

%

Multifamily, net


3,464,217



3,514,774



3,479,986



3,341,547



3,302,936



(1)

%


5

%

Construction & development, net


667,975



678,740



771,214



732,932



686,107



(2)

%


(3)

%

Residential development, net


187,594



189,010



191,500



199,421



205,963



(1)

%


(9)

%

Commercial:















Term, net


2,317,573



2,232,817



2,310,759



2,271,346



2,185,322



4

%


6

%

Lines of credit & other, net


1,208,051



1,212,393



1,254,755



1,280,587



1,229,092



0

%


(2)

%

Leases & equipment finance, net


1,492,762



1,465,489



1,485,753



1,449,579



1,378,686



2

%


8

%

Residential:















Mortgage, net


4,193,908



4,215,424



4,245,674



3,995,643



3,768,955



(1)

%


11

%

Home equity loans & lines, net


1,249,152



1,237,512



1,224,578



1,215,215



1,170,252



1

%


7

%

   Consumer & other, net


384,639



407,871



494,721



533,343



552,064



(6)

%


(30)

%

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs


$

21,251,478



$

21,195,684



$

21,520,794



$

20,953,371



$

20,405,997



0

%


4

%
















Loan and leases mix:















Commercial real estate:















   Non-owner occupied term, net


17

%


17

%


16

%


17

%


17

%





   Owner occupied term, net


12

%


12

%


12

%


11

%


12

%





   Multifamily, net


16

%


16

%


16

%


16

%


16

%





Construction & development, net


3

%


3

%


4

%


3

%


3

%





Residential development, net


1

%


1

%


1

%


1

%


1

%





Commercial:















Term, net


11

%


10

%


11

%


11

%


11

%





Lines of credit & other, net


5

%


6

%


6

%


6

%


6

%





Leases & equipment finance, net


7

%


7

%


7

%


7

%


7

%





Residential:















Mortgage, net


20

%


20

%


20

%


19

%


18

%





Home equity loans & lines, net


6

%


6

%


5

%


6

%


6

%





   Consumer & other, net


2

%


2

%


2

%


3

%


3

%





Total


100

%


100

%


100

%


100

%


100

%





 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Deposits by Type/Core Deposits

(Unaudited)



Mar 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2019


Sep 30, 2019


Jun 30, 2019


Mar 31, 2019


% Change

 (Dollars in thousands)


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount


Seq.
Quarter


Year over Year

Deposits:















Demand, non-interest bearing


$

7,169,907



$

6,913,375



$

7,123,180



$

6,771,087



$

6,495,562



4

%


10

%

Demand, interest bearing


2,482,908



2,524,534



2,406,404



2,355,473



2,341,441



(2)

%


6

%

Money market


7,082,011



6,930,815



6,646,383



6,789,036



6,469,286



2

%


9

%

Savings


1,486,909



1,471,475



1,469,302



1,446,332



1,479,509



1

%


1

%

Time


4,477,640



4,641,305



4,789,465



4,457,085



4,458,096



(4)

%


0

%

Total


$

22,699,375



$

22,481,504



$

22,434,734



$

21,819,013



$

21,243,894



1

%


7

%
















Total core deposits (1)


$

19,434,228



$

19,061,058



$

18,845,328



$

18,529,797



$

17,903,754



2

%


9

%
















Deposit mix:















Demand, non-interest bearing


32

%


31

%


32

%


31

%


31

%





Demand, interest bearing


11

%


11

%


11

%


11

%


11

%





Money market


31

%


31

%


30

%


31

%


30

%





Savings


7

%


6

%


6

%


7

%


7

%





Time


19

%


21

%


21

%


20

%


21

%





Total


100

%


100

%


100

%


100

%


100

%




















Number of open accounts:















Demand, non-interest bearing


416,270



415,254



413,633



409,235



406,039






Demand, interest bearing


75,514



75,900



76,390



76,686



76,712






Money market


59,203



58,888



58,796



58,158



56,602






Savings


159,870



159,948



160,673



160,708



161,039






Time


62,515



62,952



62,122



60,571



58,210






Total


773,372



772,942



771,614



765,358



758,602





















Average balance per account:















Demand, non-interest bearing


$

17.2



$

16.6



$

17.2



$

16.5



$

16.0






Demand, interest bearing


32.9



33.3



31.5



30.7



30.5






Money market


119.6



117.7



113.0



116.7



114.3






Savings


9.3



9.2



9.1



9.0



9.2






Time


71.6



73.7



77.1



73.6



76.6






Total


$

29.4



$

29.1



$

29.1



$

28.5



$

28.0







(1) Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $100,000.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets

 (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)


Mar 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2019


Sep 30, 2019


Jun 30, 2019


Mar 31, 2019


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Non-performing assets:















Loans and leases on non-accrual status


$

39,128



$

26,244



$

31,636



$

35,022



$

44,586



49

%


(12)

%

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)


47,185



37,969



35,745



35,700



31,424



24

%


50

%

Total non-performing loans and leases


86,313



64,213



67,381



70,722



76,010



34

%


14

%

Other real estate owned


3,020



3,295



4,026



8,423



10,488



(8)

%


(71)

%

Total non-performing assets


$

89,333



$

67,508



$

71,407



$

79,145



$

86,498



32

%


3

%
















Performing restructured loans and leases


$

20,541



$

18,576



$

14,309



$

15,267



$

15,726



11

%


31

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days


$

59,962



$

41,882



$

44,390



$

40,619



$

53,009



43

%


13

%

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases


0.28

%


0.20

%


0.21

%


0.19

%


0.26

%





Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)


0.41

%


0.30

%


0.31

%


0.34

%


0.37

%





Non-performing assets to total assets(1)


0.30

%


0.23

%


0.25

%


0.28

%


0.32

%







(1)

Excludes non-performing mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Umpqua has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $5.3 million, $4.3 million, $5.2 million, $5.4 million, and $158,000 at March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)


Mar 31,
2020


Dec 31,
2019


Sep 30,
2019


Jun 30,
2019


Mar 31,
2019


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses (ACL):















Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)


$

157,629



$

156,288



$

151,069



$

144,872



$

144,871



1

%


9

%

Beginning reserve for unfunded commitments (RUC)


5,106



5,085



4,857



4,654



4,523



0

%


13

%

Beginning allowance


162,735



161,373



155,926



149,526



149,394



1

%


9

%

Impact of adoption of CECL


53,237











nm


nm

Provision for credit losses (1)


118,085



16,273



23,455



19,555



13,815



626

%


755

%

Charge-offs


(24,455)



(18,734)



(23,112)



(16,707)



(17,152)



31

%


43

%

Recoveries


2,745



3,823



5,104



3,552



3,469



(28)

%


(21)

%

Net charge-offs


(21,710)



(14,911)



(18,008)



(13,155)



(13,683)



46

%


59

%

Ending ACLLL


291,420



157,629



156,288



151,069



144,872



85

%


101

%

Ending RUC balance


20,927



5,106



5,085



4,857



4,654



310

%


350

%

Ending allowance


$

312,347



$

162,735



$

161,373



$

155,926



$

149,526



92

%


109

%
















Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)


0.41

%


0.28

%


0.34

%


0.26

%


0.27

%





Recoveries to gross charge-offs


11.22

%


20.41

%


22.08

%


21.26

%


20.23

%





ACLLL to loans and leases


1.37

%


0.74

%


0.73

%


0.72

%


0.71

%





ACL to loans and leases


1.47

%


0.77

%


0.75

%


0.74

%


0.73

%





nm = not meaningful






























(1) For comparability, the provision for credit losses includes both the provision for loan and lease losses and the provision for reserve for unfunded commitments in prior periods.


 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Selected Ratios

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change



Mar 31,
2020


Dec 31,
2019


Sep 30,
2019


Jun 30,
2019


Mar 31,
2019


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Average Rates:















Yield on loans held for sale


4.20

%


4.25

%


4.82

%


5.03

%


5.95

%


(0.05)



(1.75)


Yield on loans and leases


4.58

%


4.80

%


4.93

%


5.07

%


5.06

%


(0.22)



(0.48)


Yield on taxable investments


2.50

%


2.05

%


1.99

%


1.62

%


2.96

%


0.45



(0.46)


Yield on tax-exempt investments (1)


3.14

%


3.23

%


3.30

%


3.42

%


3.59

%


(0.09)



(0.45)


Yield on interest bearing cash and temporary investments


1.23

%


1.65

%


2.20

%


2.41

%


2.44

%


(0.42)



(1.21)


Total yield on earning assets (1)


4.19

%


4.36

%


4.52

%


4.59

%


4.79

%


(0.17)



(0.60)

















Cost of interest bearing deposits


1.03

%


1.13

%


1.19

%


1.16

%


0.97

%


(0.10)



0.06


Cost of securities sold under agreements















to repurchase and fed funds purchased


0.47

%


0.56

%


0.57

%


0.55

%


0.88

%


(0.09)



(0.41)


Cost of borrowings


1.79

%


1.96

%


1.95

%


2.03

%


1.88

%


(0.17)



(0.09)


Cost of junior subordinated debentures


5.45

%


5.92

%


6.14

%


6.17

%


6.24

%


(0.47)



(0.79)


Total cost of interest bearing liabilities


1.15

%


1.27

%


1.33

%


1.31

%


1.14

%


(0.12)



0.01

















Net interest spread (1)


3.04

%


3.09

%


3.19

%


3.28

%


3.65

%


(0.05)



(0.61)


Net interest margin (1)


3.41

%


3.51

%


3.63

%


3.70

%


4.03

%


(0.10)



(0.62)

















Performance Ratios:















Return on average assets


(0.39)

%


1.15

%


1.18

%


1.62

%


1.12

%


(1.54)



(1.51)


Return on average tangible assets


(0.42)

%


1.22

%


1.26

%


1.73

%


1.20

%


(1.64)



(1.62)


Return on average common equity


(2.66)

%


7.70

%


7.87

%


10.80

%


7.34

%


(10.36)



(10.00)


Return on average tangible common equity


(4.60)

%


13.24

%


13.67

%


19.14

%


13.17

%


(17.84)



(17.77)


Efficiency ratio – Consolidated


68.48

%


59.00

%


57.76

%


51.64

%


60.44

%


9.48



8.04


Efficiency ratio – Bank


66.66

%


57.56

%


56.22

%


50.16

%


58.57

%


9.10



8.09



(1) Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Balances

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar 31,
2020


Dec 31,
2019


Sep 30,
2019


Jun 30,
2019


Mar 31,
2019


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Temporary investments and interest bearing cash

$

1,084,854



$

1,045,975



$

759,416



$

783,703



$

153,347



4

%


607

%

Investment securities, taxable

2,760,461



2,719,089



2,648,092



2,683,472



2,757,644



2

%


0

%

Investment securities, tax-exempt

241,105



244,895



252,765



271,633



287,366



(2)

%


(16)

%

Loans held for sale

406,434



415,169



328,155



264,445



187,656



(2)

%


117

%

Loans and leases

21,196,989



21,379,239



21,170,915



20,605,963



20,388,988



(1)

%


4

%

  Total interest   earning assets

25,689,843



25,804,367



25,159,343



24,609,216



23,775,001



0

%


8

%

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,805,440



1,806,791



1,808,191



1,809,583



1,811,007



0

%


0

%

Total assets

28,865,110



28,981,387



28,356,982



27,709,310



26,811,621



0

%


8

%















Non-interest bearing demand deposits

6,880,457



7,037,320



6,880,093



6,556,090



6,505,615



(2)

%


6

%

Interest bearing deposits

15,695,309



15,550,483



15,289,464



15,069,198



14,304,325



1

%


10

%

  Total deposits

22,575,766



22,587,803



22,169,557



21,625,288



20,809,940



0

%


8

%

Interest bearing liabilities

17,301,712



17,237,770



16,827,917



16,646,949



15,858,561



0

%


9

%















Shareholders' equity - common

4,277,974



4,317,277



4,260,810



4,153,175



4,091,174



(1)

%


5

%

Tangible common equity (1)

2,472,534



2,510,486



2,452,619



2,343,592



2,280,167



(2)

%


8

%


(1) Average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common shareholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets, net (excluding MSRs).


 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Average Rates and Balances

(Unaudited)


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


March 31, 2019

 (Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates


Average
Balance


Interest
Income
or
Expense


Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:


















Loans held for sale

$

406,434



$

4,264



4.20

%


$

415,169



$

4,408



4.25

%


$

187,656



$

2,790



5.95

%

Loans and leases (1)

21,196,989



241,729



4.58

%


21,379,239



257,701



4.80

%


20,388,988



255,957



5.06

%

Taxable securities

2,760,461



17,283



2.50

%


2,719,089



13,940



2.05

%


2,757,644



20,473



2.96

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

241,105



1,894



3.14

%


244,895



1,980



3.23

%


287,366



2,580



3.59

%

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,084,854



3,331



1.23

%


1,045,975



4,343



1.65

%


153,347



925



2.44

%

Total interest-earning assets

25,689,843



$

268,501



4.19

%


25,804,367



$

282,372



4.36

%


23,775,001



$

282,725



4.79

%

Other assets

3,175,267







3,177,020







3,036,620






Total assets

$

28,865,110







$

28,981,387







$

26,811,621






INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:


















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

2,471,556



$

3,543



0.58

%


$

2,446,137



$

3,485



0.57

%


$

2,319,718



$

2,640



0.46

%

Money market deposits

7,107,626



11,759



0.66

%


6,853,118



13,690



0.79

%


6,391,721



11,017



0.70

%

Savings deposits

1,485,171



241



0.07

%


1,463,744



509



0.14

%


1,488,530



270



0.07

%

Time deposits

4,630,956



24,747



2.15

%


4,787,484



26,696



2.21

%


4,104,356



20,167



1.99

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

15,695,309



40,290



1.03

%


15,550,483



44,380



1.13

%


14,304,325



34,094



0.97

%

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

337,796



395



0.47

%


303,230



431



0.56

%


371,336



810



0.88

%

Borrowings

906,624



4,046



1.79

%


1,027,311



5,080



1.96

%


793,797



3,683



1.88

%

Junior subordinated debentures

361,983



4,903



5.45

%


356,746



5,325



5.92

%


389,103



5,987



6.24

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

17,301,712



$

49,634



1.15

%


17,237,770



$

55,216



1.27

%


15,858,561



$

44,574



1.14

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

6,880,457







7,037,320







6,505,615






Other liabilities

404,967







389,020







356,271






Total liabilities

24,587,136







24,664,110







22,720,447






Common equity

4,277,974







4,317,277







4,091,174






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

28,865,110







$

28,981,387







$

26,811,621






NET INTEREST INCOME



$

218,867







$

227,156







$

238,151




NET INTEREST SPREAD





3.04

%






3.09

%






3.65

%

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)





3.41

%






3.51

%






4.03

%



(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance.   

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $332,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $342,000 for December 31, 2019 and $466,000 for March 31, 2019. 

 

Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


% Change

(Dollars in thousands)


Mar 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2019


Sep 30, 2019


Jun 30, 2019


Mar 31, 2019


Seq.
Quarter


Year
over
Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:















Origination and sale


$

39,347



$

35,438



$

31,432



$

23,151



$

14,373



11

%


174

%

Servicing


8,880



8,981



11,358



11,036



10,824



(1)

%


(18)

%

Change in fair value of MSR asset:















Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time


(5,329)



(5,237)



(6,835)



(6,905)



(6,431)



2

%


(17)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions


(25,358)



(5,132)



11,045



(17,753)



(7,535)



394

%


237

%

Total


$

17,540



$

34,050



$

47,000



$

9,529



$

11,231



(48)

%


56

%
















Closed loan volume:















Portfolio


$

252,329



$

335,511



$

611,022



$

481,878



$

318,612



(25)

%


(21)

%

For-sale


1,148,184



1,060,016



844,442



698,150



487,090



8

%


136

%

Total


$

1,400,513



$

1,395,527



$

1,455,464



$

1,180,028



$

805,702



0

%


74

%
















Gain on sale margin:















Based on for-sale volume


3.43

%


3.34

%


3.72

%


3.32

%


2.95

%


0.09



0.48

















Residential mortgage servicing rights:















Balance, beginning of period


$

115,010



$

151,383



$

139,780



$

158,946



$

169,025



(24)

%


(32)

%

Additions for new MSR capitalized


10,023



8,397



7,393



5,492



3,887



19

%


158

%

Sale of MSR assets




(34,401)









(100)

%


nm

Changes in fair value of MSR asset:















Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time


(5,329)



(5,237)



(6,835)



(6,905)



(6,431)



2

%


(17)

%

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions


(25,358)



(5,132)



11,045



(17,753)



(7,535)



394

%


237

%

Balance, end of period


$

94,346



$

115,010



$

151,383



$

139,780



$

158,946



(18)

%


(41)

%
















Residential mortgage loans serviced for others


$

12,533,045



$

12,276,943



$

15,707,519



$

15,796,102



$

15,902,587



2

%


(21)

%

MSR as % of serviced portfolio


0.75

%


0.94

%


0.96

%


0.88

%


1.00

%


(0.19)



(0.25)











nm = not meaningful









 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.