PARAMUS, N.J., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UNBLINDED, a sales training and coaching company launched in November 2019, has announced that co-founder Jared Yellin's affiliation with UNBLINDED has ended after he helped lead the company through strong growth during the challenging times that COVID-19 has presented the world.
UNBLINDED's founding last year was punctuated by its signature event, which led to 1,600 attendees of its inaugural summit in January. Such success and growth led the founders to discuss different strategies for the future. As a result, Yellin, the former CEO of UNBLINDED, has agreed amicably to accept a buyout of his equity.
"I am proud of my contribution to make UNBLINDED what it is today," Yellin said. "While I am disappointed that our disagreements filtered out into the public, we all agree there is an extraordinary movement of wonderful people who said 'YES' to UNBLINDED. I am excited for them to continue on their journey for as long as they find it beneficial. I have never felt better and I am excited about the result."
Sean Callagy, co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer of UNBLINDED, said the remaining founders will focus on a new growth path. "We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish, with Jared's assistance, by helping people see what they don't see about the fun, excitement, and magic of exponentially growing their sales," Callagy said. "New companies evolve quickly and this is a new chapter for all of us. We wish Jared well in his endeavors and look forward to the future at UNBLINDED."
UNBLINDED was founded by three entrepreneurs: Callagy, Yellin and Adam Gugino, who will remain the company's Chief Revenue Officer.
"The event in January has set the tone for UNBLINDED," Gugino said. "We are here to make a massive difference in the world."
For more information about UNBLINDED, please visit www.UNBLINDEDMASTERY.com
Press Contact For UNBLINDED
Lisa Palacio
lpalacio@jconnelly.com
Press Contact For Jared Yellin
Katie Vold
Katie@CILALABS.com