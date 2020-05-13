LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Bud's, one of the fastest-growing hemp and CBD brands in the country, announces today that they have named Academy Award-winning actress, producer, author and activist, Jane Fonda, as their newest ambassador. The partnership will continue throughout 2020 and include marketing and advertising aspects.
Utilizing her personal social media accounts including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, Fonda shared a video including a trifecta of Uncle Bud's product to align with the new partnership news. This included their Hemp Hand Sanitizer, CBD Lip Balm and Hemp Body Lotion.
"I'm excited to partner with Uncle Bud's," said Jane Fonda. "Wellness has always been incredibly important to me and these hemp-based products recently caught my attention. They're eco-friendly, cruelty-free and, most importantly, effective!"
"It was really simple for us to decide that Jane Fonda would be the next ambassador for Uncle Bud's," said Garrett Greller, Co-Founder of Uncle Bud's. "Her activism and values align with the company and there is no question that she is an icon of health and wellness both past and present. It was truly a no brainer and we can't wait to share what's in store."
In celebration of the announcement, Uncle Bud's will donate 1,000 units of their Hemp Hand Sanitizer to Safe Place for Youth, a non-profit organization which provides care and support to youth experiencing homelessness, on behalf of Jane. Then, Uncle Bud's will donate an additional hand sanitizer for each re-post and tag accrued over the 48 hours following the post.
Officially launching in September 2018 with one hero product, Uncle Bud's has experienced unequivocal growth. In less than two years, the brand has grown to now include over 72 Hemp & CBD products, retailed in more than 15,000 stores nationally, and the company has continued to out-perform its Q1 2020 projections amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The full range includes Hemp & CBD products for skincare, personal care, and even pet care – all retailing under $30.
ABOUT JANE FONDA:
Jane Fonda is a two-time Academy Award-winning actress (Best Actress in 1971 for Klute and in 1978 for Coming Home), author, activist, and fitness guru. Her career has spanned over 50 years, accumulating an extensive body of film work and crucial work on behalf of political causes such as women's rights, Native Americans, and the environment. She is a three-time Golden Globe winner, Honorary Palme d'Or honoree, 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award winner, and the 2019 recipient of the Stanley Kubrick Excellence in Film Award as part of BAFTA's Britannia Awards. Fonda will next be seen in the seventh and final season of Grace & Frankie and other past credits include the comedy Book Club for Paramount and the Emmy-nominated HBO documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts, which chronicles her life and activism. Currently, she is leading the charge on Fire Drill Fridays, a national movement to protest government inaction on climate change. In September, Fonda will release her book What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action through Penguin Random House about the looming disaster of climate change and the tools we need to join her in protest.