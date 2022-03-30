Rapidly Growing Cybersecurity XDR Provider Invests in 5,000-square-foot Dedicated SOC Expansion as Cybercrime Rates Rise
CHICAGO and BOULDER, Colo., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UncommonX, extended detection and response (XDR) provider, announced today the opening of its Security Operations Center (SOC) in Boulder, Colo. With more than one-third of businesses indicating that the pandemic worsened their overall cybersecurity risk levels, UncommonX prioritized the opening of the company's SOC to provide its growing client base across the country with a rapid, cohesive and infrastructure agnostic solution for global cybersecurity monitoring requirements.
The SOC's 24/7 operations are led by UncommonX's Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Patrick Hayes, who has nearly three decades of industry experience and a successful track record of building Managed Security Services organizations including previously opening several other SOCs during his career. The UncommonX team of experienced security engineers work around the clock to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats while providing customers with guidance to help prevent future attacks. As part of this growth, UncommonX is continuously hiring to meet the growing demand of clients across many verticals, including education, healthcare, financial services and state and local agencies.
"We are excited to expand our dedicated Security Operations Center to Boulder, which has a prolific cybersecurity community and direct access to security talent," said Hayes. "As security threats continue to increase for organizations of all shapes and sizes, our growing client base will have access to physical, continuous monitoring from experts that are on the pulse of the latest evolving risks."
By utilizing actionable intelligence delivered through the UncommonX XDR platform, the SOC's robust team of security experts can monitor, detect, and remedy cyberattacks to meet the growing security needs of existing customers with continuous access to cybersecurity expertise.
The UncommonX XDR platform provides the ability to collect rich data from every aspect of an organization's network regardless of technology. Detecting any unusual activity throughout, whether traditional, or cloud infrastructure, the UncommonX team can take immediate action to determine the extent of the attack and then contain the impact before quickly moving into recovery mode.
To learn more about UncommonX's enterprise-class cybersecurity protection, visit http://www.uncommonx.com.
About UncommonX
UncommonX offers unmatched enterprise-class cybersecurity protection as an extended detection and response (XDR) provider by combining adaptive threat and intelligence software with 24/7 industry experts, making it easy to constantly both map and fix root causes of security vulnerabilities. Taking a market-first inside-out approach to ongoing digital security risks through unique curated threat feeds and automated analytics, UncommonX provides clear contextual awareness to yield accelerated outcomes to mitigate and guard against threats. Recognizing the importance in addressing a gap in protecting mid-size organizations from cybersecurity threats, UncommonX's mission is to protect vulnerable organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, UncommonX is a privately held company. For more information visit http://www.uncommonx.com.
