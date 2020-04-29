EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Undercover Snacks, the manufacturer of uniquely light, crispy and unbelievably delicious better-for-you snacks, announced its 12,000 sq.ft proprietary state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in East Hanover, New Jersey has been certified by the Safe Quality Food Institute as an SQF 8.1 level facility for both food safety and quality. This certification, formerly referred to as SQF 3, indicates that Undercover has achieved the highest global food safety and quality standards from the SQF Institute, a division of the Food Marketing Institute (FMI). The Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program is a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program that is recognized worldwide by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers.
The company designed and built its automated, cutting edge chocolate factory in 2018 to ensure complete control over all aspects of its operations - from the selection of ingredients to the production and packaging of its incredibly delicious better-for-you snacks - where it has the capability to manufacture more than 40,000 bags of its crispy quinoa lightly covered with premium chocolate every day.
"We are incredibly proud to have Undercover certified as an SQF 8.1 level facility," said Diana Levy, Founder and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "As a mom, it was extremely important to manufacture our products according to the highest possible quality and safety standards. We have invested significantly in industry-leading food safety and quality procedures, in addition to our state-of-the-art facility, and are thrilled to be recognized by the SQF Institute for this accomplishment."
In a world where nearly half of consumers don't trust the food industry to do the right thing, and nearly one-fourth actively distrust it, Undercover Snacks prioritizes the safety of its customers by ensuring all products manufactured, packaged and distributed adhere to:
- SQF Food Safety Code for Manufacturing Edition 8.1
- SQF Quality Code Edition 8.1
- Federal Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) (21 CFR Part 110 and 117)
- The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act
- The Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA)
- Applicable country-specific GMP and food safety regulations to which its products are distributed
- State and local Department of Health codes
Other notable food safety certifications include:
- OU Kosher
- Peanut/Tree Nut Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Rainforest Alliance
- Gluten-Free - Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG)
Undercover Snacks also recognizes the vital role of each employee in achieving their goals in quality and safety, and vigorously pursues training initiatives that enable each employee to identify and assist in eliminating sources of both error and waste. All employees receive training on GMPs, HACCP, Food Safety, Quality, Production, Foreign Material Control, Food Defense, Food Fraud and Sanitation.
The company has continued to experience robust growth during these unprecedented times, including a tremendous expansion of its direct-to-consumer business which has more than doubled sales over the comparable prior-year period. According to a recent report, the worldwide healthy snacks market is expected to reach nearly USD 33 billion by 2025, rising at a robust 5.2% compound annual growth rate.
About Undercover Snacks:
Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offer tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein, fiber and nutrients and lower sugar, calories and fat. The WBENC-certified company launched in 2017 as CEO & Founder Diana Levy's innovative solution for her chocolate cravings, her two celiac daughters and her quest to manufacture a first-of-its-kind better-for-you chocolate product. Undercover Snacks are safely made in a custom engineered, SQF 8.1-certified factory located on-site at Undercover HQ in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find all six flavors of dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa Undercover Snacks, including the NEXTY Award-winning Dark Chocolate & Pomegranate, in over 3,000 stores, at Amazon.com and at UndercoverSnacks.com.
