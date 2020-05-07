EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Undercover Snacks, the manufacturer of delicious better-for-you snacks, has announced that its chocolate-covered crispy quinoa treats are now available for purchase in CVS Pharmacy's rapidly expanding network of HealthHUB locations across the country starting today. Participating stores now carry Undercover's best sellers which include its Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate + Blueberries, and Milk Chocolate flavors.
"We view CVS as an important partner as we accelerate our expansion nationally and we're excited to launch Undercover at CVS Pharmacy HealthHUB locations," said Diana Levy, Founder and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "We're thrilled to give our fans additional locations to find our uniquely delicious chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks."
In addition to being unbelievably delicious, Undercover's chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks are packed with protein, fiber and nutrients, and made with healthy, simple ingredients. Produced with the highest level of food safety and quality in mind at the company's state-of-the-art SQF Level 3 manufacturing facility in East Hanover, New Jersey, all Undercover Snacks' products are:
- Allergy-friendly and school safe
- Gluten-free and peanut/tree-nut free
- Certified OU Kosher
- Made from Non-GMO ingredients and Rainforest Alliance certified cocoa
Undercover Snacks are currently sold on Amazon, the company's website, and in a rapidly expanding number of grocery, specialty and independent food stores nationwide. For additional information about Undercover, please visit undercoversnacks.com. To locate a CVS Pharmacy HealthHUB location near you, please visit cvs.com/health-hub.
About Undercover Snacks:
Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offer tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein, fiber and nutrients and lower sugar, calories and fat. The WBENC-certified company launched in 2017 as CEO & Founder Diana Levy's innovative solution for her chocolate cravings, her two celiac daughters and her quest to manufacture a first-of-its-kind better-for-you chocolate product. Undercover Snacks are safely made in a custom engineered, SQF Level 3 certified factory located on-site at Undercover HQ in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find all six flavors of dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa Undercover Snacks, including the NEXTY Award-winning Dark Chocolate & Pomegranate, in over 3,000 stores, at Amazon.com and at UndercoverSnacks.com.
