RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Joint Memorandum of Cooperation was signed today between the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on private sector fundraising activities.
KSrelief is the only body authorized to receive charitable or humanitarian donations from within the Kingdom, whether it is from the governmental or private sector. Through KSrelief, Saudi public, corporate and private donors, including foundations, and philanthropic organizations can provide donations or grants to support UNICEF's work outside the Kingdom. Thus, the contributions are made to UNICEF projects outside the Kingdom by donors inside the Kingdom.
The Memorandum, which enables this fundraising to take place, was signed between the KSrelief Head of International Relations, Dr. Yahya Al Shammri and the UNICEF Representative for the Gulf Area Office, Mr. Eltayeb Adam.
UNICEF is one of the main international partners of KSrelief. The two organizations have cooperated on many life-saving projects. In Yemen, storages for immunization vaccines in Aden have been funded. A vaccination program for children under the age of five was also implemented and a much needed cholera treatment and prevention program in all Yemeni governorates was rolled out. The total provided by KSrelief to UNICEF to combat cholera in Yemen was USD 33 million.