TERRELL, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unified Power, the nation's largest critical power service company, announced that Paul Belliveau has been named as the new Chief Executive Officer. Paul comes to Unified with over 20 years experience leading related facility services and industrial equipment companies, where he had a track record of delivering consistent double digit organic growth and successfully integrating acquisitions. Most recently Paul was President and CEO of Elevated Facility Services, a leading national independent elevator services company.
Paul's focus at Unified Power will be to drive alignment across Unified Power's portfolio of companies, leverage synergies across Unified Power's core businesses (UPS Services, Generator Services, and Electrical Contracting) and position the company for future organic and acquisitive growth.
"I am extremely excited to join the Unified Power Team," says Paul. "I see a lot of opportunity to capitalize on the strengths of our portfolio companies and bring them together to deliver the best customer experience in the critical power services industry."
About Unified Power
The Unified Power brand began in January 2011, when On Computer Services, a national critical power service company began seeking mergers with high-quality, reputable critical power services providers across the nation.
Today, Unified Power supports over 8,000 customer sites, and the company continues to grow via its commitment to market-leading customer service, strategic acquisitions and world-class service experience.
Companies under the Unified Power brand include On-Computer Services, Power Protection Unlimited (PPU), Sun Sales, PowerPlus (UPS Services division), UPSCO, Power Protection Services (PPS), Lionheart Services (UPS Services division), 247 Technologies, Critical Power USA, SEPS, Core Power Services, Computer Power Systems, Tristar Power Solutions and Power BackUPS.
