VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unifiller Systems, a leading global provider of portioning equipment and a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies, is pleased to welcome Daniel Feuereissen as a new sales Territory Manager at its global head office.
Daniel has been with Unifiller for over 7 years and is known for his vast technical and product knowledge. Daniel previously worked with Unifiller as a Support Specialist travelling around the world assisting customers with installs of their Unifiller equipment. Prior to that, he worked as a Product Specialist testing customer product, in R&D and Production.
Daniel has in-depth experience with how to help customers optimize their production with semi and fully automated solutions that focus on creating a quick ROI. He believes in taking a proactive and collaborative approach ensuring customers are fully equipped to manage their equipment with confidence.
Daniel speaks German, English and Spanish and is well suited for Unifiller's diverse customer base. In his personal time Daniel loves to flip classic cars, is an avid software coder and is currently working towards his pilot license.
Unifiller is a leading global manufacturer of innovative portioning equipment for the baking and food industry, and a subsidiary of the Linxis Group of Companies consisting of leading companies focusing on mixing technologies (Diosna and VMI), portioning technology (Unifiller) as well as ingredient dosing systems (Shick-Esteve).
