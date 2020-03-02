WILMINGTON, Mass., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF), a North American leader in providing customized work uniform programs, corporate attire, and facility service products, in partnership with 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, will be debuting the all-new No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by NASCAR's most popular driver, Chase Elliott®, on Sunday, March 8, at Phoenix Raceway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.
UniFirst will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 9 team for three races during the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, which began last month with the prestigious DAYTONA 500. The new UniFirst No. 9 race car, as well as Elliott's and the team's uniforms, will prominently feature the company's signature green colors and sleek designs, along with its recently updated corporate logo.
"UniFirst is thrilled to be a primary sponsor for Chase Elliott and the entire No. 9 Hendrick team," said Adam Soreff, director of marketing and communications for UniFirst. "Chase's performance on the track last season was quite impressive with him winning three races and earning the fan vote for NASCAR's 'most popular' driver for the second year in a row. We can't wait to see him behind the wheel of our UniFirst race car, which looks amazing with its signature green paint scheme."
The 2020 NASCAR season marks the fourth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports. UniFirst is the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group, the largest privately held retail automotive organization in the United States.
"The entire No. 9 team and I are looking forward to having UniFirst on board at Phoenix," said Elliott. "I really enjoy racing at that track, so hopefully we can put on a good show for them and all of the fans."
The 24-year-old Elliott, a native of Dawsonville, Georgia, has earned six career Cup Series wins. Last season, he put together five straight top-five finishes—the longest streak of his career—and secured new career highs with four pole awards and 601 laps led. Elliott qualified for the NASCAR playoffs for the fourth time in his career, reaching the Round of 8 for the third consecutive season. To top off last year's results, Elliott won the fan vote for the Cup Series most popular driver award for the second straight year—an honor his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott, won 16 times.
The next race for UniFirst will take place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway All Star Race on Saturday, May 16, at 9 p.m. EST, televised on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). UniFirst's third and final race of the season will be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. EST, televised on NBC Sports Network.
About UniFirst:
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.
About Hendrick Motorsports
Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 249 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.