WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The renovation of the 182-room iconic Union Club Hotel at Purdue University remains on schedule and is expected to welcome guests starting in the fall semester.
The hotel's management company, White Lodging, recently announced the hotel's leadership team, which includes Victoria Wicks, general manager; Brett Ociepka, assistant general manager; and Stephanie Portrey, director of sales and marketing.
"We're all adjusting to what might be the new normal as we emerge from this health crisis," said Wicks. "There's no predicting the future, but our focus, in addition to ensuring the safety of everyone involved in the project, is on bringing a new era of hospitality to guests visiting the university and the surrounding area this fall."
The construction team is taking all necessary health and safety precautions and the hotel's leadership team is working remotely to ensure all preparations are made for a successful opening in August.
The Union Club Hotel renovation involves a complete overhaul of all guest rooms and public spaces, including a significant transformation of the lobby to create a grand entrance with a modern loft-like feel and one-of-a-kind art installation behind the front desk. In addition, a yet-to-be-announced full-service restaurant, a classic cocktail bar and coffee and pastry counter will be added to the property.
As part of the hotel's world-class service, it will also act as a real-life training ground for Purdue's hospitality and culinary students.
The Union Club Hotel is now available to book stays starting on September 8, 2020 at www.PurdueUnionClubHotel.com.
Union Club Hotel Leadership Team
Wicks started her career with Marriott International as a sales manager and has spent the last 23 years in progressive leadership roles with White Lodging in Nashville and Indianapolis.
Ociepka joined White Lodging in 2013. He most recently served as the assistant general manager of the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown. Brett is a graduate of the White Lodging School of Hospitality at Purdue University Northwest.
Portrey joins White Lodging from Hospitality Specialists, Inc. where she spent the last three years in Milwaukee. She started her career with Marriott International as a senior sales manager. Stephanie is a proud Purdue University alumnae and earned her bachelor's degree in hospitality and tourism management with an emphasis in lodging and tourism.
"It's exciting to be back at my alma mater in this new capacity," said Portrey. "I am looking forward to creating unforgettable hospitality experiences for our guests in this transformed property."
About White Lodging
White Lodging, established in 1985, is one of the leading ownership, development, and management companies in America. White Lodging is a proud winner of the Gallup Great Workplace Award. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com, or connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
