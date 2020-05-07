CINCINNATI, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Schuster Webb, president of Union Institute & University, has been named to the Board of Directors of the American Council on Education (ACE). ACE is the major coordinating body for colleges and universities in the U.S. Webb's term with the Board will continue until March of 2022. Currently, Dr. Webb serves as Chair of the ACE Women's Network Executive Council and is a Presidential Sponsor for the ACE affiliated Ohio Women's Network.
"ACE's mission is to mobilize the higher education community to shape effective public policy and foster innovative, high-quality practice, and now, more than ever, we are fortunate during this challenging time for our students and institutions to have leaders from across the diverse landscape of American colleges and universities who are committed to helping us achieve these goals," said ACE President Ted Mitchell. "I deeply appreciate Karen's dedication and willingness to serve in this role."
Webb has been president of Union Institute & University since July 2018. She brings to the Board more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in higher education, most recently as Midwest Campus President (Yellow Springs, Ohio) for Antioch University. Prior to her work at Antioch, Webb served as founding dean of the California School of Education at the Alliant International University System.
About Union Institute & University
Union Institute & University offers educational programs for adults who wish to achieve their professional goals and pursue a lifetime of learning, service and social responsibility. Since its founding in 1964, Union has been a leader in the development and delivery of high-quality undergraduate, master's and doctoral degree programs designed for busy adults. Students can choose to complete their studies online, in the classroom or through a blend of the two, depending on the program and location.
A private nonprofit institution, Union is a regionally accredited international university with academic centers located in Ohio, Florida and California.
To learn more about Union Institute & University, visit www.myunion.edu or call 1- 800-861-6400.
About ACE
ACE is a membership organization that mobilizes the higher education community to shape effective public policy and foster innovative, high-quality practice. As the major coordinating body for the nation's colleges and universities, our strength lies in our diverse membership of more than 1,700 colleges and universities, related associations, and other organizations in America and abroad. ACE is the only major higher education association to represent all types of U.S. accredited, degree-granting institutions: two-year and four-year, public and private. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.