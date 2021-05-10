NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux has announced the start of a new communication program in Canada and the U.S. to promote its wines and territory in conjunction with other exquisite European products, such as the wines from Abruzzo, Italy, the cherries from Rachi Pieria, and kiwis from Kavala in Greece.
"The Charming Taste of Europe" is a three-year campaign promoted by the Vini d'Abruzzo consortium, the Union of Sweet Bordeaux wines, the Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Kavala (EAS Kavala), and the Agricultural Cooperative of Rachi Pieria "AGIOS LOUKAS," co-financed by the European Union. This campaign will focus on raising awareness of these high-quality products in the American and Canadian market.
With the slogan, "Enjoy it! It's from Europe," this campaign will awaken the senses and create a new culinary consciousness by connecting food, cultures, and territories.
"We are very honored to be a part of this European project," says Daniel Sanfourche, Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux President. "It will showcase the heritage, gastronomy, and know-how of Europe through three countries: Italy, Greece and France. The cultivation of quality products is a major issue for our organizations. From juicy kiwis, to cherries and sparkling Abruzzo wines, the campaign will make its symbols shine in the hearts of American and Canadian consumers."
Starting in the spring of 2021, these agricultural jewels of Europe will be the protagonists of numerous initiatives and events dedicated to consumers, media, and trade professionals both in the U.S. and Canada to educate these markets about their merits, elevate quality standards, and thus increase their competitiveness and create new export opportunities.
Some of the most important appointments of 2021 include the participation in New York's Restaurant Week and the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. Throughout the year, there will be seminars and educational activities with sommeliers, culinary schools, and clubs, together with some dinners dedicated to trade and media.
To learn more about "The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign," visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu, where it highlights the characteristics of the selected European products. Pages dedicated to "The Charming Taste of Europe" can be found on all main social networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. The Consortia invites everyone to join the social media campaign using the hashtag #charmeu.
About the Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux:
The Union des Vins Doux de Bordeaux is an association of four organizations, ODG des Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieurs, ODG des Premières Côtes de Bordeaux et Cadillac, ODG des Liquoreux de Bordeaux, and ODG des Côtes de Bordeaux Saint Macaire, that ensures the protection of origin and quality standard of the sweet wines produced in 8 appellations of the Bordeaux region: Bordeaux Moelleux, Bordeaux Supérieur, Cadillac, Cérons, Côtes de Bordeaux Saint-Macaire, Loupiac, Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, and Sainte-Croix-Du-Mont.
With a diversity of soils that are perfectly drained and its favorable microclimates, the sun-drenched terroirs of Sweet Bordeaux were predestined for success. Their 8 appellations (Protected Designations of Origin) stretch over slopes on both banks of the Garonne, and the river plays a crucial role in the creation of an ideal microclimate. Notably, the morning mists that generate in the fall enable the development of the Botrytis Cinereal fungus, the secret to the riches of the great sweet Bordeaux wines.
The golden wines of Bordeaux are produced from their own unique sets of soils, gentle slopes, and a terroir which features different degrees of gravel, clay varying types of sand, and limestone that reside over an alluvial filled bed. This exceptional terrain gave birth to the varietal aromas of the Sémillon, Sauvignon, and Muscadelle grape varieties.
Producing sweet wines requires a huge amount of patience and is not without risk for the winegrower, but thanks to the unique, hands-on approach to the production method, it provides a fabulous human adventure that goes back more than 400 years. Today, over 350 families help to perpetuate and protect these unique ancestral skills, and they cannot wait to meet you!
For more information, visit sweetbordeaux.com/en
About Colangelo & Partners:
Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com) is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.
