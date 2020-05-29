OMAHA, Neb., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Hamann, chief financial officer of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the following investor conferences in June:
- UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference
- June 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET
- View presentation and listen to live webcast at www.up.com/investor
- Alternatively, the audio portion can be accessed directly through the following webcast link
- Deutsche Bank 2020 Global Industrials & Materials Summit
- June 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET
- View presentation and listen to live webcast at www.up.com/investor
- Alternatively, the audio portion can be accessed directly through the following webcast link
Replays of the audio webcasts will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live events on Union Pacific's Investors website.
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.