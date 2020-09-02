OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lance Fritz, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP), will address the Cowen 2020 Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference at 8:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Interested investors may view the presentation and listen to a live webcast through our website at www.up.com/investor. Alternatively, the audio portion can be accessed directly through the following webcast link.
A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter on Union Pacific's Investors website.
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.