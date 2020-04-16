union_pacific_logo.jpg

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

 By Union Pacific Corporation

OMAHA, Neb., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- You are invited to listen to Union Pacific Corporation's (NYSE: UNP) first quarter 2020 earnings release presentation that will be broadcast live over the Internet and via teleconference on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

What:

Union Pacific Corporation's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release



When:

Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. ET



Where:

Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor.  Alternatively, the webcast can be accessed directly through the following link.













How:

Live over the Internet


–OR–


Dial-in telephone access


Domestic

877/407-8293














International

201/689-8349













If you are unable to participate during the live teleconference, presentation materials and the call will be archived on Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor.  An MP3 downloadable audio file will also be available at the same location.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific Railroad is the principal operating company of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP). One of America's most recognized companies, Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing a critical link in the global supply chain. The railroad's diversified business mix is classified into its Bulk, Industrial and Premium business groups. Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing U.S. population centers, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada's rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible manner.

www.up.com

www.facebook.com/unionpacific

www.twitter.com/unionpacific

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.